Energy bills: a fixed-price deal could save you £150 next winter

Ofgem's price cap is likely to yo-yo over the next year – here's how you could beat it by up to 12%Households struggling with near-£1,700-a-year gas and electricity bills that look set to seesaw over the coming months may want to consider a fixed -rate deal that could save them 12%, or £150, next winter.Last week, the regulator, Ofgem, announced the price cap that governs what most UK households pay will fall from an average of £1,690 a year to £1,568 on 1 July.