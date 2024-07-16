Energy Recovery to Host Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call on July 31, 2024

Energy Recovery, Inc. (ERII or the Company) (NASDAQ:ERII) today announced it will release its financial results for the quarterly period ending June 30, 2024, and host a conference call to discuss the quarter’s results and related matters on July 31, 2024 after market close.

EARNINGS RELEASE

Wednesday, July 31, 2024 (after market close)

LIVE CONFERENCE CALL

Wednesday, July 31, 2024, 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET

Listen-only, US / Canada Toll-Free: +1 (877) 709-8150

Listen-only, Local / International Toll: +1 (201) 689-8354

CONFERENCE CALL REPLAY

Expiration: Friday, August 30, 2024

US / Canada Toll-Free: +1 (877) 660-6853

Local / International Toll: +1 (201) 612-7415

Access code: 13747957

Investors may also access the live call or the replay over the internet by going to the Company’s "Events Calendar” here.

The replay will be available approximately three hours after the live call concludes.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery (Nasdaq: ERII) is a trusted global leader in energy efficiency technology. Building on our pressure exchanger technology platform, we design and manufacture reliable, high-performance solutions that generate cost savings and increase energy efficiency across several industries. With a strong foundation in the desalination industry, Energy Recovery has delivered transformative solutions that increase operational efficiency and deliver positive environmental impact to our customers worldwide for more than 30 years. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Energy Recovery has manufacturing and research and development facilities across California and Texas with sales and on-site technical support available globally. For more information, please visit www.energyrecovery.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240716439162/en/