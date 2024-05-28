28.05.2024 14:23:10

Energy Transfer To Acquire WTG Midstream Holdings; Deal Valued At Approx. $3.25 Bln

(RTTNews) - Energy Transfer LP (ET) and WTG Midstream have entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which Energy Transfer will acquire WTG Midstream Holdings LLC in a transaction valued at approximately $3.25 billion from affiliates of Stonepeak, the Davis Estate and Diamondback Energy, Inc. The company noted that consideration for the deal will be comprised of $2.45 billion in cash and approximately 50.8 million newly issued Energy Transfer common units. The acquisition also includes a 20% interest in BANGL Pipeline, which connects the Permian Basin to markets on the Texas Gulf Coast.

Energy Transfer expects the WTG assets to add approximately $0.04 of Distributable Cash Flow per common unit in 2025 growing to approximately $0.07 per common unit in 2027.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Energy Transfer Partners LP Partnership Unitsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Energy Transfer Partners LP Partnership Unitsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Energy Transfer Equity LP Partnership Units 15,54 0,71% Energy Transfer Equity LP Partnership Units

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zinssorgen weiter Belastungsfaktor: US-Indizes schließen tiefer -- ATX und DAX zum Handelsende kaum bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwach
Der heimische Markt wies am Donnerstag kaum eine Veränderung aus. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt schloss daneben ebenfalls nur minimal höher. In den USA übernahmen die Bären das Ruder. An den Börsen Asiens ging es am Donnerstag weiter nach unten.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen