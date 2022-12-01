Enerpac Tool Group Schedules First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Conference Call

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE: EPAC) will announce its fiscal 2023 first quarter results on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. A news release outlining the financial results will be distributed after the market closes on Tuesday, December 20, 2022.

Management will conduct a conference call beginning at 10:00 a.m. CT / 11:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, to discuss the results and respond to questions. The call can be accessed live through the company’s website at https://www.enerpactoolgroup.com under the investor relations section. Additionally, a slide presentation, which will accompany the call, will also be on the website and will remain available after the call. For those who are unavailable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call for 90 days.

About Enerpac Tool Group

