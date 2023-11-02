02.11.2023 16:49:00

Enerpac Tool Group to Present at the Baird Global Industrial Conference

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE: EPAC) will present at the Baird Global Industrial Conference on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. Paul Sternlieb, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Tony Colucci, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer are scheduled to present at 3:30 p.m. Central Time. Accompanying materials will be made available on the company’s website prior to the presentation.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a premier industrial tools, services, technology and solutions provider serving a broad and diverse set of customers in more than 100 countries. The Company makes complex, often hazardous jobs possible safely and efficiently. Enerpac Tool Group’s businesses are global leaders in high pressure hydraulic tools, controlled force products, and solutions for precise positioning of heavy loads that help customers safely and reliably tackle some of the most challenging jobs around the world. Enerpac Tool Group common stock trades on the NYSE under the symbol EPAC. For further information on Enerpac Tool Group and its businesses, visit the Company's website at www.enerpactoolgroup.com.

