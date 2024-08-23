|
23.08.2024 13:36:47
Eni Gets Approval For Energy Projects In Indonesia
(RTTNews) - Eni S.p.A. (E), an Italian energy company, announced on Friday that the Indonesian authorities have approved the Plan of Development of the Geng North or North Ganal PSC, and Gehem or Rapak PSC fields. The development of the two fields will create a new production hub, called Northern Hub, in the Kutei Basin.
The Indonesian authorities have also approved the plan of development for Gendalo & Gandang fields or Ganal PSC.
In addition, Eni has been awarded by the Indonesian authorities a 20-year extension of the IDD licenses named Ganal and Rapak.
Eni is set to establish a significant gas and condensates production of around 2 bcf/d of gas and 80,000 bopd of condensates in the East Kalimantan region.
The approved Gendalo & Gandang project plan envisages the development of the cumulative 2 TCF gas reserves in the Ganal PSC via subsea wells tied back to the Jangkrik FPU.
The development of Gendalo & Gendang will allow to extend Jangkrik's gas production plateau, which nears 750 mmscf/d, by at least 15 years.
Eni is also planning to conduct a drilling campaign in the next 4-5 years to assess the significant near-field exploration potential within the Eni-operated blocks in the Kutei Basin.
