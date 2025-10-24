24.10.2025 08:07:55

Eni Q3 Proforma Adj. EBIT Declines

(RTTNews) - Eni reported third quarter net profit attributable to shareholders of 803 million euros compared to 522 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share was 0.24 euros compared to 0.16 euros. Proforma adjusted EBIT was 3 billion euros, 12% lower than the year-ago quarter. Adjusted net profit attributable to shareholders was 1.25 billion euros compared to 1.27 billion euros, last year.

Sales from operations declined to 20.20 billion euros from 20.66 billion euros, a year ago. Total revenues were 20.55 billion euros compared to 21.02 billion euros. Oil & gas production rose 6% year-over-year to 1.76 mln boe/d.

Eni said it is raising 2025 share buy-back commitment by 0.3 billion euros to 1.8 billion euros. The Group increased expected CFFO before working capital adjustments to 12 billion euros from the previous 11.5 billion euros. Eni raised expected oil and gas production guidance for 2025 to a 1.71-1.72 mln boe/d range.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

