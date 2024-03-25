|
25.03.2024 11:00:00
Ennis, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend
Keith S. Walters, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE: EBF), a manufacturer of business forms and other business products headquartered in Midlothian, Texas, announced today that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of twenty-five cents ($0.25) per share on its common stock. The dividend is payable May 6, 2024 to shareholders of record on April 15, 2024.
About Ennis
Founded in 1909, the Company is one of the largest private-label printed business product suppliers in the United States. Headquartered in Midlothian, Texas, Ennis has production and distribution facilities strategically located throughout the USA to serve the Company’s national network of distributors. Ennis manufactures and sells business forms, other printed business products, printed and electronic media, integrated forms and labels, presentation products, flex-o-graphic printing, advertising specialties, internal bank forms, plastic cards, secure and negotiable documents, specialty packaging, direct mail, envelopes, tags and labels and other custom products. For more information, visit www.ennis.com.
