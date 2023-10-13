Ennis Acquires Eagle Graphics, Inc. and Diamond Graphics, Inc.

Ennis, Inc. (the "Company”), (NYSE: EBF), is pleased to announce its acquisition of Eagle Graphics, Inc. from Annville, PA and Diamond Graphics, Inc. from Bensalem, PA.

Since 1976, Eagle Graphics has specialized in fulfilling the commercial printing needs of its customers. Some of Eagle Graphics capabilities include 8-color UV web printing, digital printing, security printing, jumbo rolls, traditional forms and direct mail.

Diamond Graphics, founded in 1999 specializes in Direct Mail printing and has a combination of presses that allow for flexibility. Diamond is known for their Direct Mail printing and the high volume padding done for the non-profit industry.

"I want to welcome the employees and customers of Eagle Graphics and Diamond Graphics to the Ennis family,” said Keith Walters, Chairman, President & CEO of Ennis, Inc. "Eagle and Diamond are well known brands that will grow our Pennsylvania presence along with National Imprint (NIC). These companies will strengthen our production capabilities to serve our large and growing customers base in the Northeast part of the country.”

For more information regarding Eagle Graphics, call 800.441.8198 or visit eaglegraphic.com.

Call 610.269.7010 or visit diamondgraphicsprint.com to learn more about Diamond Graphics.

About Ennis:

Since 1909, Ennis, Inc. has primarily engaged in the production and sale of business forms and other business products. The Company is one of the largest private-label printed business product suppliers in the United States. Headquartered in Midlothian, Texas, the Company has production and distribution facilities strategically located throughout the United States to serve the Company’s national network of distributors. The Company manufactures and sells business forms, other printed business and commercial products, printed and electronic media, presentation products, flexographic printing, internal bank forms, secure and negotiable documents, envelopes, tags and labels, advertising specialties, adhesive notes, plastic cards and other custom products. For more information, visit ennis.com.

