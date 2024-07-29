|
29.07.2024 16:07:25
Enova Announces Private Offering Of $400 Mln Of Senior Notes Due 2029
(RTTNews) - Enova International, Inc. (ENVA) announced on Monday that it will be offering $400 million in senior notes due 2029, pending market conditions and other customary factors.
These notes will be backed by Enova's current and future domestic subsidiaries, with certain exceptions.
The company plans to utilize the net proceeds for several purposes, including a simultaneous tender offer for all outstanding 8.500% Senior Notes due 2025, a consent solicitation and redemption of any remaining 2025 Notes, the payment of associated accrued interest, fees, and expenses, as well as for general corporate needs.
Enova stated that this offering is not registered under the Securities Act and is solely available to qualified institutional buyers and non-U.S. persons.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Enova International Incmehr Nachrichten
|
22.07.24
|Ausblick: Enova International gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
22.04.24
|Ausblick: Enova International legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Enova International Incmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Enova International Inc
|80,50
|31,97%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFed-Leitzinsentscheid im Fokus: ATX beendet Handel etwas tiefer -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- US-Börsen gehen stärker in den Feierabend -- Asiens Märkte schließen fester
Der heimische Markt verbuchte am Mittwoch leichte Verluste, während der deutsche Leitindex in der Gewinnzone notierte. Die US-Börsen verzeichneten am Mittwoch Zuschläge. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten daneben zur Wochenmitte ebenfalls Aufschläge.