Enovix Corporation Aktie
WKN DE: A3CVS3 / ISIN: US2935941078
|
11.09.2025 13:57:54
Enovix Announces Pricing Of $300 Mln Convertible Senior Notes, Stock Down In Pre-Market
(RTTNews) - Enovix Corp. (ENVX), Thursday announced the pricing of $300 million aggregate principal amount of 4.75 percent convertible senior notes due 2030 in a private placement.
Notably, the initial conversion rate is 89.2160 shares of Enovix common stock per $1,000 principal amount of notes.
The company intends to use the proceeds primarily for corporate-related purposes, which may include to fund a portion of the purchase price for potential acquisitions.
Additionally, the company is offering an additional option to initial purchasers to buy upto $60 million aggregate principal amount of notes for settlement within a 13-day period beginning on, and including, the date on which the Notes are first issued.
The offering is expected to close on September 15, 2025.
In the pre-market hours, ENVX is trading at $7.65, down 16.39 percent on the Nasdaq.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Enovix Corporationmehr Nachrichten
|
29.04.25
|Ausblick: Enovix mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Enovix Corporationmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Enovix Corporation
|6,85
|-13,66%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerEZB-Entscheid und US-Inflationsdaten voraus: ATX mit Gewinnen -- DAX-Anleger in Lauerstellung -- Asiens Börsen mit Gewinnen - Neue Allzeithochs in Japan
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt agieren Anleger am Donnerstag mit leichten Käufen. An der Börse in Deutschland geht es mit geringen Ausschlägen auch nach oben. An den Börsen in Asien dominieren die Bullen.