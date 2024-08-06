06.08.2024 13:13:15

Enpro Adj. Profit Misses Estimates; Trims FY24 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Enpro Inc. (NPO) Tuesday announced a swing to profit in the second quarter earnings compared to the prior year, that recorded a heavy goodwill impairment. The company has reduced the upper range of the adjusted earnings outlook for the full year, while revenue is now projected to be flat with 2023.

The quarterly profit attributable to the company was $26.7 million or $1.27 per share compared to loss of $18.6 million or $0.89 per share a year ago. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $2.08 per share. In the prior year, the company had a goodwill impairment of $60.8 million.

On average, 3 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $1.85 per share. Analysts estimates usually exclude speial items.

Net sales for the quarter declined 1.8 percent to $271.9 million from $276.9 million in the previous year. Organic sales were down 5 percent. Analysts expected revenue of $270.9 million.

Looking ahead, the company now expects adjusted earnings per share for the full year to be in a range of $7.00 to $7.60 per share, while the previous outlook was in a range of $7.00 to $7.80 per share.

Adjusted EBITDA is narrowed to the range of $260 to $270 million from prior view of $260 million to $280 million.

Revenue is now expected to be approximately flat with 2023, while the prior guidance was low to mid single digit growth.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu EnPro Industries IncShsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu EnPro Industries IncShsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

EnPro Industries IncShs 139,00 4,51% EnPro Industries IncShs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX höher -- Asiens Märkte in Grün
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt notieren am Mittwoch etwas höher. Die Börsen in Fernost verbuchen zur Wochenmitte Gewinne.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen