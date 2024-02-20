Enpro Q4 Adj. Profit Declines; Organic Sales Down 9.0%

(RTTNews) - Enpro Inc. (NPO) reported a fourth quarter GAAP loss from continuing operations attributable to Enpro of $4.9 million, compared to a GAAP loss of $57.5 million last year. Loss per share from continuing operations attributable to Enpro was $0.23, compared to a loss per share of $2.76. Adjusted earnings per share decreased 8.5% to $1.19 from $1.30 last year. On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.44, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth quarter sales were $249.1 million decreased 8.4% and organic sales decreased 9.0%. Analysts on average had estimated $263.7 million in revenue.

For 2024, the company expects: revenue growth to be in the low to mid-single digit range, and adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations to be in the range of $7.00 to $7.80.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.