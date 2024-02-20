|
20.02.2024 13:28:39
Enpro Q4 Adj. Profit Declines; Organic Sales Down 9.0%
(RTTNews) - Enpro Inc. (NPO) reported a fourth quarter GAAP loss from continuing operations attributable to Enpro of $4.9 million, compared to a GAAP loss of $57.5 million last year. Loss per share from continuing operations attributable to Enpro was $0.23, compared to a loss per share of $2.76. Adjusted earnings per share decreased 8.5% to $1.19 from $1.30 last year. On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.44, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Fourth quarter sales were $249.1 million decreased 8.4% and organic sales decreased 9.0%. Analysts on average had estimated $263.7 million in revenue.
For 2024, the company expects: revenue growth to be in the low to mid-single digit range, and adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations to be in the range of $7.00 to $7.80.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu EnPro Industries IncShsmehr Nachrichten
|
19.02.24
|Ausblick: EnPro Industries informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
30.10.23
|Ausblick: EnPro Industries informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu EnPro Industries IncShsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|EnPro Industries IncShs
|142,00
|2,90%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNVIDIA treibt die Märkte an: Wall Street schließt kräftig im Plus -- ATX schließt mit Gewinnen -- DAX nach neuem Rekord deutlich fester -- Gewinne in Asien - Nikkei-Index mit Rekordhoch
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Donnerstag nach oben. In Deutschland waren sogar neue Rekordstände zu sehen. Die Wall Street zeigte sich im Donnerstagshandel klar höher. An den Börsen in Fernost sind am Donnerstag Gewinne zu sehen.