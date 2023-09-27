ENR Ranks Granite Number One in Highways for the Third Consecutive Year

Granite (NYSE:GVA) is ranked number one in the Highways market and number three in the Mining market in the 2023 Top Contractors Sourcebook by Engineering News-Record (ENR) magazine. ENR ranks the largest U.S.-based public and private companies in major market sectors and is widely regarded as the industry’s leading trade publication. This marks the third consecutive year and five out of the last six years that Granite has achieved the #1 ranking in Highways.

"We are pleased with this year’s top Highways and other market rankings, and these rankings indicate that Granite is well-positioned to support the reinvestment in infrastructure that we are seeing across the country,” stated President and CEO, Kyle Larkin. "Our rankings are a testament to the enduring and trust-based partnerships we've nurtured with our clients nationwide.”

"Continuing to build client relationships is a priority for us,” explained Chief Operating Officer Jim Radich. "Our teams are committed to delivering value to our clients throughout the planning, design, and construction phases. We uphold the utmost standards of safety, ethics, and productivity as we believe this is the path to achieving market leadership."

Granite’s 2023 ENR Top Contractors Sourcebook rankings are as follows:

#1 Highways

#3 Mining

#5 Transportation

#6 Sanitary & Storm Sewers

#6 Water Treatment

#8 Water Supply

#9 Dams and Reservoirs

#10 Mass Transit and Rail

#13 Bridges

#13 Solar

#18 Refineries and Petrochemical Plants

#23 Government Offices

#23 Sewerage and Solid Waste

#33 Power

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite civil construction provider. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit the Granite website, graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230927959153/en/