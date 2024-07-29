|
29.07.2024 13:55:12
Enstar To Be Acquired By Sixth Street For $5.1 Bln In Cash To Form Private Entity
(RTTNews) - Enstar Group Ltd. (ESGR), an insurance provider, Monday announced a deal to be acquired by Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX), with Liberty Strategic Capital, J.C. Flowers & Co. LLC, and other institutional investors participating in the transaction.
Enstar shareholders will receive a total of $338 per share in cash, representing a total equity value of $5.1 billion.
The per share consideration represents a premium of around 8.5 percent to the 90-day volume weighted average price of the company shares, and 6.9 percent to the 60-day VWAP as of July 26.
Upon the completion of the transaction, which is expected in mid-2025, Enstar will become a privately-held company. However, the company will continue to operate under the name, Enstar.
In addition, the deal includes a 35-day 'go-shop' period expiring on September 2, 2024.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu TPG Specialty Lending Incmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu TPG Specialty Lending Incmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Enstar Group Ltd
|324,40
|-0,18%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFed-Leitzinsentscheid im Fokus: ATX beendet Handel etwas tiefer -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- US-Börsen gehen stärker in den Feierabend -- Asiens Märkte schließen fester
Der heimische Markt verbuchte am Mittwoch leichte Verluste, während der deutsche Leitindex in der Gewinnzone notierte. Die US-Börsen verzeichneten am Mittwoch Zuschläge. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten daneben zur Wochenmitte ebenfalls Aufschläge.