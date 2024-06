Enterprise Bancorp CEO John Clancy To Retire; Steven Larochelle To Succeed

(RTTNews) - Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (EBTC), Friday announced the retirement of Chief Executive Officer John Clancy, who will be succeeded by Enterprise Bank's Chief Banking Officer Steven Larochelle.

Following the retirement, Clancy will serve as an executive advisor to the company.

Larochelle also serves as the Chairman of the Board of Directors for D'Youville Life & Wellness Community.

Currently, Enterprise Bancorp's stock is moving down 0.29 percent, to $24.11 on the Nasdaq.