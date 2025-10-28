Enterprise Financial Services CorpShs Aktie
WKN: A0DQZ3 / ISIN: US2937121059
|
28.10.2025 02:44:14
Enterprise Financial Services Corp. Q3 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates
(RTTNews) - Enterprise Financial Services Corp. (EFSC) reported a profit for third quarter that Decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $44.30 million, or $1.19 per share. This compares with $49.65 million, or $1.32 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Enterprise Financial Services Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.20 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.42 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 10.3% to $158.29 million from $143.47 million last year.
Enterprise Financial Services Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $44.30 Mln. vs. $49.65 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.19 vs. $1.32 last year. -Revenue: $158.29 Mln vs. $143.47 Mln last year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Enterprise Financial Services CorpShsmehr Nachrichten
|
26.10.25
|Ausblick: Enterprise Financial Services zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
27.07.25
|Ausblick: Enterprise Financial Services legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
13.07.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Enterprise Financial Services präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)