Enterprise Products Partners: Is the Stock a Buy as Growth Is Set to Ramp Up in 2026?
Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) continues to see some headwinds, as earlier this year, some attractive long-term contracts rolled off in its LPG (liquified petroleum gas) business, and the high spreads it was previously enjoying in its propylene and octane enhancement businesses have normalized. However, the company's overall business remains fairly steady, and it has a number of large growth projects set to come online by year-end. The master limited partnership (MLP) currently has a forward yield of 7.1% and just increased its stock buyback authorization from $2 billion to $5 billion. It said that increasing its distribution will continue to be its No. 1 priority, but that by upping its buyback authorization, it will have more capital allocation flexibility.Let's take a closer look at the midstream energy company's Q3 results and prospects to see if investors should be buying the stock ahead of what should be stronger growth in 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
