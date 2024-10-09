|
09.10.2024 14:00:51
Entrada Therapeutics Presents Data Supporting Advancement Of Duchenne Franchise
(RTTNews) - Entrada Therapeutics (TRDA) announced the presentation of clinical and preclinical data in support of its expanding Duchenne clinical franchise. The company said it is on track to submit regulatory applications this quarter to initiate separate global Phase 2 clinical trials for ENTR-601-44 and ENTR-601-45 in patients with Duchenne who are exon 44 skipping and exon 45 skipping amenable, respectively. Also, the company plans to submit regulatory applications in 2025 to initiate a global Phase 2 clinical trial for third Duchenne candidate, ENTR-601-50, in patients who are exon 50 skipping amenable.
"Adding to our previously reported positive data from our Phase 1 ENTR-601-44-101 trial, we are presenting further safety data demonstrating that there were no adverse findings or clinically relevant changes to any biomarkers of renal toxicity measured at the highest dose tested during the study. We are also pleased to present new data from preclinical studies of ENTR-601-45, showing compelling in vivo dystrophin production and functional improvement," said Natarajan Sethuraman, President of R&D at Entrada Therapeutics.
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Entrada Therapeutics Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
08.05.24
|Ausblick: Entrada Therapeutics legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Entrada Therapeutics Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Entrada Therapeutics Inc Registered Shs
|16,80
|6,26%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow in Rekordlaune -- ATX geht höher ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich mit Zuschlägen -- Dow mit neuem Rekord -- Börsenhandel in Asien endet uneinheitlich - China-Börsen deutlich tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt pendelte um die Nulllinie, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt sich im Freitagshandel höher präsentierte. Die US-Börsen verbuchen am Freitag Gewinne. In Fernost waren die Anleger unentschlossen.