Entrada Therapeutics Reports Positive Preliminary Data From Phase 1 ENTR-601-44-101 Trial

(RTTNews) - Entrada Therapeutics (TRDA) reported positive preliminary data from Phase 1 clinical trial with ENTR-601-44 for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, ENTR-601-44-101. The company said ENTR-601-44 was well tolerated in healthy volunteers and showed significant plasma concentration, muscle concentration and exon skipping.

"We achieved the goals of the ENTR-601-44-101 trial, including the identification of a clinically relevant starting dose for the planned Phase 2 global patient study," said Dipal Doshi, CEO.

The company said it is on track to submit regulatory applications in the fourth quarter of 2024 to initiate separate global Phase 2 clinical trials for ENTR-601-44 in patients with Duchenne who are exon 44 skipping amenable and for ENTR-601-45 in patients with Duchenne who are exon 45 skipping amenable.

