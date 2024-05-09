EPAM Systems Q1 Profit Beats Street, But Q2 Guidance Comes In Below View; Stock Sinks In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - EPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM), a provider of digital platform engineering and software development services, Thursday reported higher profit for the first quarter mainly due to lower provision for income taxes. Earnings beat the Street expectations. However, for the full year, the company has lowered its revenue outlook below analysts' view, while narrowing adjusted EPS guidance. Second-quarter outlook also came in below consensus estimates. EPAM shares were more than 15 percent down in pre-market to $211.74.

Net income was $116.24 million or $1.97 per share for the first quarter, higher than $102.29 million or $1.73 per share in the same quarter a year ago. Provision for income taxes was $7.41 million in the latest quarter, compared with $24.99 million in the previous-year quarter.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $145.25 million or $2.46 per share, that beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $2.31 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenues for the quarter decreased 3.8 percent year over year to $1.165 billion. The consensus estimate was for $1.16 billion.

For the full year, the company now sees revenues in the range of $4.575 billion - $4.675 billion, a year-over-year decline of 1.4% at the midpoint of the range. Previously it was expecting revenue to grow between 1 percent and 4 percent.

EPAM now expects EPS in the range of $7.34 to $7.64 for the full year, up from the previous range of $7.20 - $7.60. However, adjusted EPS guidance has been narrowed to $10.00 - $10.30 from $10.00 - $10.40.

Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $10.18 per share on revenue of $4.81 billion for the year.

For the second quarter, EPAM expects revenues to be in the range of $1.135 billion to $1.145 billion, EPS in the range of $1.52 to $1.60, and adjusted EPS between $2.21 and $2.29.

The consensus estimate is for EPS of $2.44 on revenue of $1.18 billion.

EPAM shares had closed at $249.20, down 0.14 percent on Wednesday. The stock has been trading in the range of $197.99 - $317.50 in the last 1 year.