EPR Properties to Present at the Citi 2024 Global Property CEO Conference

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) announced today that its Chairman and CEO Gregory Silvers, will make a presentation regarding the Company at the 2024 Citi Global Property CEO Conference on Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 9:35 AM Eastern Time. To access the live webcast presentation, click here or visit the Webcasts page in the Investor Center on the Company's website located at https://investors.eprkc.com/webcasts. A replay will also be available at the same link approximately an hour following the completion of the presentation.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money. We have total assets of approximately $5.7 billion (after accumulated depreciation of approximately $1.4 billion) across 44 states. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry, property and tenant level cash flow standards. We believe our focused approach provides a competitive advantage and the potential for stable and attractive returns. Further information is available at www.eprkc.com .

