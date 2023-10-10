EQS-Adhoc: 11880 Solutions AG resolves cash capital increase from authorised capital

EQS-Ad-hoc: 11880 Solutions AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Corporate Action

11880 Solutions AG resolves cash capital increase from authorised capital



10-Oct-2023

Essen, 10 October 2023 - The Management Board of 11880 Solutions AG (WKN 511880) today resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to carry out a cash capital increase from authorised capital against cash contributions by issuing 317,000 new shares at an issue price of 1.05 euros. The capital increase will be carried out under exclusion of subscription rights to keep the administrative costs as low as possible in relation to the total proceeds.

The new shares will be subscribed by two private investors and Christian Maar, the CEO of 11880 Solutions AG.

11880 Solutions AG will use the inflow of funds to establish itself more quickly in the pay-per-lead business and to implement a profitability-driven corporate structure.

The capital increase will raise the company's share capital from the previous 25,915,200.00 euros to 26,232,200.00 euros. The new shares will carry dividend rights from 1 January 2023 and will be admitted to trading on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

