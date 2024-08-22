|
22.08.2024 18:05:40
EQS-Adhoc: aap Implantate AG: Auditor will terminate audit and declare non-issuance of audit opinion due to audit impediments
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: aap Implantate AG / Key word(s): Annual Report
aap Implantate AG ("Company") today received notification from the auditor, Baker Tilly GmbH & Co KG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft ("Auditor"), that it will conclude the audit of the annual and consolidated financial statements on Friday, August 23, 2024, and will declare that it will not issue an audit opinion due to audit impediments. The auditor justifies this by stating that it is not in a position to complete the audit because, in its view, the necessary documents relating to the HGB individual financial statements have not been submitted in full.
The publication of the 2023 annual financial statements despite the fact that the audit has not been completed is therefore accompanied by a note of refusal. The decision to publish was made due to the threat of a six-figure penalty payment. The Executive Board is working with all available resources to resolve the audit impediment and eliminate it for the 2024 annual and consolidated financial statements.
aap Implants AG
Management Board
Contact:
aap Implantate AG; R. Di Girolamo; Vorsitzender des Vorstands / CEO; Lorenzweg 5; D-12099 Berlin
Tel.: +49/30/750 19 – 170; Fax: +49/30/750 19 – 290; r.digirolamo@aap.de
End of Inside Information
22-Aug-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|aap Implantate AG
|Lorenzweg 5
|12099 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 30 75 019-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 30 75 019-111
|E-mail:
|info@aap.de
|Internet:
|www.aap.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A3H2101
|WKN:
|A3H210
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1973467
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1973467 22-Aug-2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu aap Implantate AG Inhaber-Akt Nach Kapitalherabsetzungmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu aap Implantate AG Inhaber-Akt Nach Kapitalherabsetzungmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schließt im Minus -- DAX geht fester aus dem Handel -- Wall Street von Zinszweifeln belastet -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Donnerstag im Minus, der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchte dagegen Zuschläge. Die US-Börsen gaben nach. Die wichtigsten Aktienmärkten in Asien fanden am Donnerstag keine geneinsame Richtung.