EQS-Adhoc: aap Implantate AG: Auditor will terminate audit and declare non-issuance of audit opinion due to audit impediments

aap Implantate AG ("Company") today received notification from the auditor, Baker Tilly GmbH & Co KG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft ("Auditor"), that it will conclude the audit of the annual and consolidated financial statements on Friday, August 23, 2024, and will declare that it will not issue an audit opinion due to audit impediments. The auditor justifies this by stating that it is not in a position to complete the audit because, in its view, the necessary documents relating to the HGB individual financial statements have not been submitted in full.

The publication of the 2023 annual financial statements despite the fact that the audit has not been completed is therefore accompanied by a note of refusal. The decision to publish was made due to the threat of a six-figure penalty payment. The Executive Board is working with all available resources to resolve the audit impediment and eliminate it for the 2024 annual and consolidated financial statements.

