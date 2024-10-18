|
18.10.2024 22:14:48
EQS-Adhoc: aap Implantate AG: Step-by-step restart of IT systems
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: aap Implantate AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
aap Implantate AG (the “Company”) announces with reference to the ad hoc release published on October 15, 2024 at 11:25 p.m. regarding a possible cyberattack that the company's IT systems are being restarted step by step. Production was resumed after a short interruption and was almost unaffected. The ad hoc announcement on October 15, 2024 was directly preceded by information provided to the Company by the relevant investigating authorities regarding investigations initiated ex officio on suspicion of a cyberattack on the Company. According to the ongoing internal investigation of the incident by IT specialists and the latest information provided to the Company by the investigating authorities, it can be assumed at this point in time that no irregularities, in particular data outflows, have occurred. The Company expects to be able to resume normal operations by the end of next week.
Contact:
If you have any questions, please contact:
aap Implantate AG; R. Di Girolamo; Chairman of the Management Board/CEO; Lorenzweg 5; D-12099 Berlin
Tel.: +49/30/750 19 – 170; Fax: +49/30/750 19 – 290; r.digirolamo@aap.de
End of Inside Information
18-Oct-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|aap Implantate AG
|Lorenzweg 5
|12099 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 30 75 019-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 30 75 019-111
|E-mail:
|info@aap.de
|Internet:
|www.aap.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A3H2101
|WKN:
|A3H210
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2011859
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2011859 18-Oct-2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu aap Implantate AG Inhaber-Akt Nach Kapitalherabsetzungmehr Nachrichten
|
22:14
|EQS-Adhoc: aap Implantate AG: Step-by-step restart of IT systems (EQS Group)
|
22:14
|EQS-Adhoc: aap Implantate AG: Schrittweise Wiederinbetriebnahme der IT-Systeme (EQS Group)
|
15.10.24
|EQS-Adhoc: aap Implantate AG: Possible cyber attack on aap (EQS Group)
|
15.10.24
|EQS-Adhoc: aap Implantate AG: Möglicher Cyber-Angriff auf aap (EQS Group)
|
09.10.24
|EQS-PVR: aap Implantate AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
|
09.10.24
|EQS-PVR: aap Implantate AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
|
07.10.24
|EQS-News: Fortschritte im MDR-Prozess - wichtiges MDR Erstzertifizierungsaudit durchgeführt (EQS Group)
|
07.10.24
|EQS-News: Progress in the MDR process - important MDR initial certification audit carried out (EQS Group)
Analysen zu aap Implantate AG Inhaber-Akt Nach Kapitalherabsetzungmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen etwas höher -- ATX geht stärker ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich fester -- Asiens Börsen schließen höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Freitag mit Gewinnen. Der deutsche Leitindex notierte ebenfalls höher. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich uneins. Die Märkte in Fernost legten vor dem Wochenende zu.