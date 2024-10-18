EQS-Adhoc: aap Implantate AG: Step-by-step restart of IT systems

EQS-Ad-hoc: aap Implantate AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

aap Implantate AG: Step-by-step restart of IT systems



18-Oct-2024 / 22:14 CET/CEST

aap Implantate AG (the “Company”) announces with reference to the ad hoc release published on October 15, 2024 at 11:25 p.m. regarding a possible cyberattack that the company's IT systems are being restarted step by step. Production was resumed after a short interruption and was almost unaffected. The ad hoc announcement on October 15, 2024 was directly preceded by information provided to the Company by the relevant investigating authorities regarding investigations initiated ex officio on suspicion of a cyberattack on the Company. According to the ongoing internal investigation of the incident by IT specialists and the latest information provided to the Company by the investigating authorities, it can be assumed at this point in time that no irregularities, in particular data outflows, have occurred. The Company expects to be able to resume normal operations by the end of next week.

If you have any questions, please contact:

aap Implantate AG; R. Di Girolamo; Chairman of the Management Board/CEO; Lorenzweg 5; D-12099 Berlin

Tel.: +49/30/750 19 – 170; Fax: +49/30/750 19 – 290; r.digirolamo@aap.de