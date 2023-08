EQS-Adhoc: Aareal Bank AG: Supervisory Board elects Jean Pierre Mustier as Chairman, Hermann Wagner secures orderly transition

EQS-Ad-hoc: Aareal Bank AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Supervisory Board elects Jean Pierre Mustier as Chairman, Hermann Wagner secures orderly transition In its first constituent meeting, Jean Pierre Mustier was elected as Chairman to the Supervisory Board. Jean Pierre Mustiers appointment will be effective as soon as the approval by the ECB is granted. Until then Prof. Dr. Hermann Wagner will remain the Chairman of the Supervisory Board. He will continue to chair the Audit Committee until the AGM in 2024, thus securing an orderly transition within the Supervisory Board. Wiesbaden, 10.08.2023 Aareal Bank AG

Contact:

