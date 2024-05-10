10.05.2024 20:33:48

EQS-Adhoc: ACCENTRO announces result and status of negotiations on 'no action letters' with a group of major bondholders of the 2020/2026 bond and the bondholder of the 2021/2029 bond

EQS-Ad-hoc: Accentro Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Financing/Real Estate
10-May-2024 / 20:33 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin, 10 May 2024 – ACCENTRO Real Estate AG (the "Company”) announces that a group of major bondholders of the 2020/2026 bond (ISIN DE000A254YS5 / WKN A254YS, "2020/2026 bond"), which in total account for approx. 41,6 % of the bond capital, have signed a “no action letter”.

Essentially, the no action letter is intended to preclude a termination of the bond due to a breach of the limitation on net financial indebtedness set out in the bond terms and conditions and the agreed reporting obligations as well as corresponding enforcement. In addition, the no action letter contains the following main provisions: The provision of certain third-party validations as a prerequisite for validity, the Company's obligation to meet certain milestones, including certain obligations to prepare a restructuring solution to be negotiated with the respective bondholders in the upcoming months, and a provisional term until 14 July 2024.

The negotiations with the bondholder of the 2021/2029 bond (ISIN DE000A3H3D51 / WKN A3H3D5, "2021/2029 bond") on a corresponding no action letter are constructive and positive. However, it has not yet been possible to reach a final agreement on all commercial and legal issues.

The Management Board and the Company's advisors are working intensively to bring the negotiations with the bondholder of the 2021/2029 bond to a successful conclusion and implement the agreement in principle in a singed no action letter in due time.

 

Notifying person:

Thomas Eisenlohr, Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +49 (0)30 887181272
eisenlohr@accentro.de

 

Berlin, 10 May 2024

The Management Board
ACCENTRO Real Estate AG
Kantstraße 44/45
D-10625 Berlin

ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3 / DE000A3H3D51 / DE000A254YS5

Stock exchange: Frankfurt Stock Exchange, regulated market (Prime Standard) / Luxembourg Stock Exchange



End of Inside Information

Language: English
Company: Accentro Real Estate AG
Kantstr. 44/45
10625 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 - 887 181 - 0
Fax: +49 (0)30 - 887 181 - 11
E-mail: info@accentro.ag
Internet: www.accentro.ag
ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3
WKN: A0KFKB
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
