EQS-Adhoc: ACCENTRO Real Estate AG announces conclusion of 'no action letter' with the bondholder of the 2021/2029 bond

EQS-Ad-hoc: Accentro Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Financing/Real Estate

ACCENTRO Real Estate AG announces conclusion of 'no action letter' with the bondholder of the 2021/2029 bond



22-May-2024 / 18:08 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





ACCENTRO Real Estate AG announces conclusion of "no action letter" with the bondholder of the 2021/2029 bond

Berlin, 22 May 2024 – ACCENTRO Real Estate AG (the "Company") announces that an agreement has also been reached with the bondholder of the 2021/2029 bond (ISIN DE000A3H3D51 / WKN A3H3D5, " 2021/2029 bond") on a "no action letter".

Essentially, the no action letter signed for the 2021/2029 bond is also intended to preclude a termination of the bond due to a breach of the limitation on net financial indebtedness and the agreed reporting obligations set out in the bond terms and conditions as well as corresponding enforcement. In addition, the no action letter essentially contains the following main provisions: The provision of certain third-party validations as a prerequisite for validity, the Company's obligation to meet certain milestones, including certain obligations to prepare a restructuring solution to be negotiated with the respective bondholders in the upcoming months, and a provisional term until 14 July 2024. The bondholder of the 2021/2029 bond concludes the no action letter insofar on the premise that a pari passu treatment of the 2020/2026 bond (ISIN DE000A254YS5 / WKN A254YS, “2020/2026 bond”) and the 2021/2029 bond will be implemented in further negotiations on adjustments to the Company's capital structure with the bondholder of the 2021/2029 bond and the group of significant bondholders of the 2020/2026 bond.

Notifying person:

Thomas Eisenlohr, Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +49 (0)30 887181272

eisenlohr@accentro.de

Berlin, 22 May 2024

The Management Board

ACCENTRO Real Estate AG

Kantstraße 44/45

D-10625 Berlin

ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3 / DE000A3H3D51 / DE000A254YS5

Stock exchange: Frankfurt Stock Exchange, regulated market (Prime Standard) / Luxembourg Stock Exchange