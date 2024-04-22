|
22.04.2024 19:33:13
EQS-Adhoc: ACCENTRO Real Estate AG announces postponement of publication of annual and consolidated financial statements 2023
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Accentro Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Real Estate
ACCENTRO Real Estate AG announces postponement of publication of annual and consolidated financial statements 2023
Berlin, 22 April 2024 – ACCENTRO Real Estate AG (the "Company”) announces that the annual and consolidated financial statements 2023 will not be published in April 2024 as planned. Timewise the auditors do not consider themselves able to complete the audit. A new date for the publication of the annual and consolidated financial statements will be announced in due course.
As a result of the delays in the audit of the financial statements, the annual general meeting cannot take place in June 2024 as planned. The company will also announce a new date for the annual general meeting in due course.
Notifying person:
Thomas Eisenlohr, Head of Investor Relations
Berlin, 22 April 2024
The Management Board
ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3 / DE000A3H3D51 / DE000A254YS5
Stock exchange: Frankfurt Stock Exchange, regulated market (Prime Standard) / Luxembourg Stock Exchange
End of Inside Information
22-Apr-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Accentro Real Estate AG
|Kantstr. 44/45
|10625 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 - 887 181 - 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 - 887 181 - 11
|E-mail:
|info@accentro.ag
|Internet:
|www.accentro.ag
|ISIN:
|DE000A0KFKB3
|WKN:
|A0KFKB
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1886383
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1886383 22-Apr-2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!