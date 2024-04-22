EQS-Adhoc: ACCENTRO Real Estate AG announces postponement of publication of annual and consolidated financial statements 2023

EQS-Ad-hoc: Accentro Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Real Estate

ACCENTRO Real Estate AG announces postponement of publication of annual and consolidated financial statements 2023



22-Apr-2024 / 19:33 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Berlin, 22 April 2024 – ACCENTRO Real Estate AG (the "Company”) announces that the annual and consolidated financial statements 2023 will not be published in April 2024 as planned. Timewise the auditors do not consider themselves able to complete the audit. A new date for the publication of the annual and consolidated financial statements will be announced in due course.

As a result of the delays in the audit of the financial statements, the annual general meeting cannot take place in June 2024 as planned. The company will also announce a new date for the annual general meeting in due course.

Notifying person:

Thomas Eisenlohr, Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +49 (0)30 887181272

eisenlohr@accentro.de

Berlin, 22 April 2024

The Management Board

ACCENTRO Real Estate AG

Kantstraße 44/45

D-10625 Berlin

ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3 / DE000A3H3D51 / DE000A254YS5

Stock exchange: Frankfurt Stock Exchange, regulated market (Prime Standard) / Luxembourg Stock Exchange