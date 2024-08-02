EQS-Adhoc: ACCENTRO Real Estate AG withdraws its invitation to vote to the bondholders of the 2020/2026 bond regarding deferral of the interest

EQS-Ad-hoc: Accentro Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Financing/Real Estate

ACCENTRO Real Estate AG withdraws its invitation to vote to the bondholders of the 2020/2026 bond regarding deferral of the interest



03-Aug-2024

Berlin, 3 August 2024 - ACCENTRO Real Estate AG (the "Company") withdraws its invitation to vote without a meeting to the bondholders of the 2020/2026 bond (ISIN DE000A254YS5 / WKN A254YS, "2020/2026 bond") regarding, among other things, the deferral of the interest payment due on 13 August 2024.

At the same time and as part of ongoing constructive negotiations between the Company, a significant group of bondholders of the 2020/2026 bond (the “Ad Hoc Group”) and the bondholder of the 2021/2029 bond (ISIN DE000A3H3D51 / WKN A3H3D5, "2021/2029 bond") in relation to, inter alia, the upcoming respective interest payments under the 2020/2026 bond and the 2021/2029 bond and a comprehensive restructuring solution, the Company has been notified by the respective advisors to such parties that the Ad Hoc Group and the bondholder of the 2021/2029 bond are in principle aligned on a solution on the basis of, inter alia, a potential incurring of interim funding for the respective interest payments, subject to further diligence, negotiation and documentation.

Thomas Eisenlohr, Head of Investor Relations

Berlin, the 2 August 2024

The Management Board

ACCENTRO Real Estate AG

