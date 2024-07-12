|
12.07.2024 12:11:11
EQS-Adhoc: aconnic AG performs capital increase after exercising of conversion right
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: aconnic AG / Key word(s): Financing/Agreement
aconnic AG (ISIN: DE000A0LBKW6, WKN A0LBKW)), Munich, resolves to increase the capital by 1,000,000 EUR to 16,240,000 EUR. The capital increase follows the exercise of a conversion right by an investor of a convertible bond. The convertible bond was issued in December 2020 and has a total volume of 3.0 mn EUR. The conversion right for 1.0 mn EUR has now been exercised.
The capital increase is carried out by contribution in kind without subscription rights and the issue of 1,000,000 new shares with a calculated nominal value of 1.00 EUR per share from the existing authorized capital. The application for the admission of the new shares to trading on the German Stock Exchange will be submitted. The capital increase will be completed by the end of the third quarter of 2024.
For the remaining 2.0 mn EUR of the existing convertible bond, aconnic AG has the right until December 31, 2024 to either repay or convert it into equity by a capital increase through contribution in kind. The right to exercise this right lies exclusively with aconnic AG.
"The step shows the confidence of our investors. The transaction strengthens the company's capital base and supports us in the implementation of further development and expansion steps," says Werner Neubauer, CEO of aconnic AG.
About aconnic AG
aconnic AG is an international technology supplier and network equipment provider based in Munich. aconnic AG enables the construction and operation of high-performance gigabit networks with key focus on network security, energy efficiency and sustainability as well as technologies and products for customers to achieve climate neutrality through carbon capturing and bioenergy. Systems with hard-, software and services are used by customers such as Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telecom Italia, Swisscom, A1 Telekom Austria, and América Móvil. aconnic AG is the only international system supplier for critical communication infrastructure with European research, development, production and supply chain, as well as its headquarters in Germany, contributing to the strategic and technological autonomy of Europe. aconnic AG has been listed on the German stock exchange since 2006 and generated a revenue of ca. 73 mn EUR in 2023, with a growth of around 45%.
Contact
aconnic AG
End of Inside Information
12-Jul-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|aconnic AG
|Riesstrasse 16
|80992 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 89 3 8998 7770
|E-mail:
|investor@aconnic.com
|Internet:
|www.aconnic.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0LBKW6
|WKN:
|A0LBKW
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|1945379
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1945379 12-Jul-2024 CET/CEST
