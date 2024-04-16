EQS-Adhoc: ad pepper media International N.V. announces results for the first quarter of 2024

EQS-Ad-hoc: ad pepper media International N.V. / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Preliminary Results

ad pepper media International N.V. announces results for the first quarter of 2024



16-Apr-2024 / 13:20 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Nuremberg, Amsterdam, 16 April 2024

Today, ad pepper media International N.V., one of the leading European performance marketing companies, released its results for the first quarter of 2024. The Group generated gross sales of EUR 20,772k (Q1 2023: EUR 19,593k) and revenue of EUR 5,176k (Q1 2023: EUR 5,099k), corresponding to an increase of 6 percent and around 2 percent, respectively.

The Webgains segment generated revenue of EUR 2,957k in the quarter under review (Q1 2023: EUR 2,826k), while ad agents achieved revenue of EUR 1,756k (Q1 2023: EUR 1,742k) and the ad pepper segment reached EUR 463k (Q1 2023: EUR 531k).

Group EBITDA improved considerably in Q1 2024 to EUR 221k (Q1 2023: EUR -328k). The segment EBITDAs for the first quarter of 2024 were as follows: Driven by revenue growth and a significantly reduced cost base, Webgains more than tripled its EBITDA to EUR 631k (Q1 2023: EUR 189k). The performance of the ad agents segment was also very positive with an EBITDA increase to EUR 191k (Q1 2023: EUR -97k). The ad pepper segment achieved EBITDA of EUR -13k (Q1 2023: EUR 1k).

The report for first quarter of 2024 will be published on 24 May 2024.

Key figures (unaudited) in EURk:

Q1

2024 Q1

2023 Gross sales 20,772 19,593 % growth 6.0 Revenue 5,176 5,099 % growth 1.5 of which ad pepper 463 531 % growth -12.9 of which ad agents 1,756 1,742 % growth 0.8 of which Webgains 2,957 2,826 % growth 4.6 EBITDA 221 -328 of which ad pepper -13 1 of which ad agents 191 -97 of which Webgains 631 189 of which admin -589 -421 Liquid funds* 22,537 21,297

*including securities at fair value

For more information:

Dr Jens Körner (CEO)

ad pepper media International N.V.

+49 (0) 911 929057-0

ir@adpepper.com