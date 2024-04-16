|
EQS-Adhoc: ad pepper media International N.V. announces results for the first quarter of 2024
EQS-Ad-hoc: ad pepper media International N.V. / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Preliminary Results
Nuremberg, Amsterdam, 16 April 2024
Today, ad pepper media International N.V., one of the leading European performance marketing companies, released its results for the first quarter of 2024. The Group generated gross sales of EUR 20,772k (Q1 2023: EUR 19,593k) and revenue of EUR 5,176k (Q1 2023: EUR 5,099k), corresponding to an increase of 6 percent and around 2 percent, respectively.
The Webgains segment generated revenue of EUR 2,957k in the quarter under review (Q1 2023: EUR 2,826k), while ad agents achieved revenue of EUR 1,756k (Q1 2023: EUR 1,742k) and the ad pepper segment reached EUR 463k (Q1 2023: EUR 531k).
Group EBITDA improved considerably in Q1 2024 to EUR 221k (Q1 2023: EUR -328k). The segment EBITDAs for the first quarter of 2024 were as follows: Driven by revenue growth and a significantly reduced cost base, Webgains more than tripled its EBITDA to EUR 631k (Q1 2023: EUR 189k). The performance of the ad agents segment was also very positive with an EBITDA increase to EUR 191k (Q1 2023: EUR -97k). The ad pepper segment achieved EBITDA of EUR -13k (Q1 2023: EUR 1k).
The report for first quarter of 2024 will be published on 24 May 2024.
Key figures (unaudited) in EURk:
*including securities at fair value
For more information:
Dr Jens Körner (CEO)
ad pepper media International N.V.
+49 (0) 911 929057-0
ir@adpepper.com
