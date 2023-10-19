|
19.10.2023 15:40:39
EQS-Adhoc: ad pepper media International N.V. announces third quarter results
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: ad pepper media International N.V. / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Preliminary Results
Nuremberg, Amsterdam, 19 October 2023
In Q3 2023, the ad pepper Group, one of Europe's leading performance marketing companies, recorded gross sales of EUR 21,414k (Q3 2022: EUR 23,644k) and Group revenue of EUR 5,383k (Q3 2022: EUR 5,931k). While the Webgains and ad agents segments` revenues were down by 11 percent to EUR 2,923k (Q3 2022: EUR 3,277k) and 12 percent to EUR 1,770k (Q3 2022: EUR 2,002k), respectively, the ad pepper segment posted a revenue increase of 6 percent to EUR 690k (Q3 2022: EUR 652k).
Despite the revenue decline, with EUR 101k (Q3 2022: EUR 410k) the Group achieved - for the first time in 2023 - a positive EBITDA on a quarterly basis. This figure includes expenses in the amount of around EUR 300k in connection with the envisaged majority acquisition of solute GmbH & Co. KG. The segment EBITDAs are as follows: In the quarter under review, the Webgains segment recorded an EBITDA of EUR 724k (Q3 2022: EUR 538k), ad agents reported an EBITDA of EUR 61k (Q3 2022: EUR 185k), while the ad pepper segment contributed an EBITDA of EUR 6k (Q3 2022: EUR 58k).
In the entire nine-month period, gross sales reached EUR 61,973k (Q1-Q3 2022: EUR 70,197k) and Group revenue EUR 15,881k (Q1-Q3 2022: EUR 17,684k). The EBITDA for the first three quarters amounted to EUR -345k, despite the turnaround in the third quarter (Q1-Q3 2022: EUR 256k).
In the upcoming fourth quarter, we anticipate a further decline in revenue compared to the corresponding period of the previous year. However, due to implemented cost optimization measures, we still expect positive EBITDAs in all three months of the final quarter.
The report for the third quarter of 2023 will be published on 17 November 2023.
*including securities at fair value
For more information:
Dr Jens Körner (CEO)
ad pepper media International N.V.
+49 (0) 911 929057-0
ir@adpepper.com
End of Inside Information
19-Oct-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Language:
English
Company:
ad pepper media International N.V.
|Frankenstrasse 150 C
|90461 Nuremberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 911 9290570
|Fax:
|+49 911 929057-157
|E-mail:
|ir@adpepper.com
|Internet:
|www.adpeppergroup.com
|ISIN:
|NL0000238145
|WKN:
|940883
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1753173
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1753173 19-Oct-2023 CET/CEST
