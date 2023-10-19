EQS-Adhoc: ad pepper media International N.V. announces third quarter results

EQS-Ad-hoc: ad pepper media International N.V. / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Preliminary Results

ad pepper media International N.V. announces third quarter results



19-Oct-2023 / 15:40 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Nuremberg, Amsterdam, 19 October 2023

In Q3 2023, the ad pepper Group, one of Europe's leading performance marketing companies, recorded gross sales of EUR 21,414k (Q3 2022: EUR 23,644k) and Group revenue of EUR 5,383k (Q3 2022: EUR 5,931k). While the Webgains and ad agents segments` revenues were down by 11 percent to EUR 2,923k (Q3 2022: EUR 3,277k) and 12 percent to EUR 1,770k (Q3 2022: EUR 2,002k), respectively, the ad pepper segment posted a revenue increase of 6 percent to EUR 690k (Q3 2022: EUR 652k).

Despite the revenue decline, with EUR 101k (Q3 2022: EUR 410k) the Group achieved - for the first time in 2023 - a positive EBITDA on a quarterly basis. This figure includes expenses in the amount of around EUR 300k in connection with the envisaged majority acquisition of solute GmbH & Co. KG. The segment EBITDAs are as follows: In the quarter under review, the Webgains segment recorded an EBITDA of EUR 724k (Q3 2022: EUR 538k), ad agents reported an EBITDA of EUR 61k (Q3 2022: EUR 185k), while the ad pepper segment contributed an EBITDA of EUR 6k (Q3 2022: EUR 58k).

In the entire nine-month period, gross sales reached EUR 61,973k (Q1-Q3 2022: EUR 70,197k) and Group revenue EUR 15,881k (Q1-Q3 2022: EUR 17,684k). The EBITDA for the first three quarters amounted to EUR -345k, despite the turnaround in the third quarter (Q1-Q3 2022: EUR 256k).

In the upcoming fourth quarter, we anticipate a further decline in revenue compared to the corresponding period of the previous year. However, due to implemented cost optimization measures, we still expect positive EBITDAs in all three months of the final quarter.

The report for the third quarter of 2023 will be published on 17 November 2023.



Key figures (unaudited) in EURk:

Q3

2023 Q3

2022 Q1-Q3

2023 Q1-Q3

2022 Gross sales 21,414 23,644 61,973 70,197 % growth -9.4 -11.7 Revenue 5,383 5,931 15,881 17,684 % growth -9.2 -10.2 of which ad pepper 690 652 1,831 2,109 % growth 5.9 -13.2 of which ad agents 1,770 2,002 5,377 6,036 % growth -11.6 -10.9 of which Webgains 2,923 3,277 8,673 9,539 % growth -10.8 -9.1 EBITDA 101 410 -345 256 of which ad pepper 6 58 38 224 of which ad agents 61 185 37 647 of which Webgains 724 538 1,200 400 of which admin -690 -371 -1,620 -1,015 Liquid funds* 19,343 18,222

*including securities at fair value

For more information:

Dr Jens Körner (CEO)

ad pepper media International N.V.

+49 (0) 911 929057-0

ir@adpepper.com