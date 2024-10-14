EQS-Adhoc: ad pepper media International N.V.: Further increase in EBITDA in Q3 2024

EQS-Ad-hoc: ad pepper media International N.V. / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Preliminary Results

ad pepper media International N.V.: Further increase in EBITDA in Q3 2024



14-Oct-2024 / 16:08 CET/CEST

Nuremberg, Amsterdam, 14 October 2024

ad pepper Group, one of the leading performance marketing companies in Europe, generated gross sales of EUR 21,867k in the third quarter (Q3 2023: EUR 21,414k) and Group revenue of EUR 5,224k (Q3 2023: EUR 5,383k).

EBITDA improved significantly to EUR 485k (Q3 2023: EUR 101k) as a result of cost optimisation. The segment EBITDAs were as follows: Webgains generated EUR 642k (Q3 2023: EUR 724k), ad agents achieved an EBITDA of EUR 159k (Q3 2023: EUR 62k) and the ad pepper segment generated EUR 38k (Q3 2023: EUR 6k).

In the entire nine-month period, gross sales amounted to EUR 63,042k (Q1-Q3 2023: EUR 61,973k), while Group revenue amounted to EUR 15,624k (Q1-Q3 2023: EUR 15,881k). Q1-Q3 2024 EBITDA came out at EUR 1,192k (Q1-Q3 2023: EUR -345k).

The report for the third quarter of 2024 will be published on 19 November 2024.

Key figures (unaudited) in EURk:

Q3

2024 Q3

2023 Q1-Q3

2024 Q1-Q3

2023 Gross sales 21,867 21,414 63,042 61,973 % growth 2.1 1.7 Revenue 5,224 5,383 15,624 15,881 % growth -2.9 -1.6 of which ad pepper 473 690 1,562 1,831 % growth -31.5 -14.7 of which ad agents 1,738 1,770 5,301 5,377 % growth -1.8 -1.4 of which Webgains 3,013 2,923 8,761 8,673 % growth 3.1 1.0 EBITDA 485 101 1,192 -345 of which ad pepper 38 6 111 38 of which ad agents 159 62 613 37 of which Webgains 642 724 1,706 1,201 of which admin -354 -690 -1,237 -1,620 Liquid funds* 18,247 19,343

*Including securities at fair value

For more information:

Dr Jens Körner (CEO)

ad pepper media International N.V.

+49 (0) 911 929057-0

ir@adpepper.com