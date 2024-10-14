+++ Investieren leicht gemacht ? mit Kapitalschutz oder Teilschutz ? raiffeisenzertifikate.at ? Top Picks mit interessantem Chance-Risiko-Profil +++ -w-
14.10.2024 16:08:55

EQS-Adhoc: ad pepper media International N.V.: Further increase in EBITDA in Q3 2024

EQS-Ad-hoc: ad pepper media International N.V. / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Preliminary Results
ad pepper media International N.V.: Further increase in EBITDA in Q3 2024

14-Oct-2024 / 16:08 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Nuremberg, Amsterdam, 14 October 2024

ad pepper Group, one of the leading performance marketing companies in Europe, generated gross sales of EUR 21,867k in the third quarter (Q3 2023: EUR 21,414k) and Group revenue of EUR 5,224k (Q3 2023: EUR 5,383k).

 

EBITDA improved significantly to EUR 485k (Q3 2023: EUR 101k) as a result of cost optimisation. The segment EBITDAs were as follows: Webgains generated EUR 642k (Q3 2023: EUR 724k), ad agents achieved an EBITDA of EUR 159k (Q3 2023: EUR 62k) and the ad pepper segment generated EUR 38k (Q3 2023: EUR 6k).

 

In the entire nine-month period, gross sales amounted to EUR 63,042k (Q1-Q3 2023: EUR 61,973k), while Group revenue amounted to EUR 15,624k (Q1-Q3 2023: EUR 15,881k). Q1-Q3 2024 EBITDA came out at EUR 1,192k (Q1-Q3 2023: EUR -345k).

 

The report for the third quarter of 2024 will be published on 19 November 2024.

 

Key figures (unaudited) in EURk:

 

  Q3
2024		 Q3
2023		 Q1-Q3
2024		 Q1-Q3
2023
Gross sales 21,867 21,414 63,042 61,973
% growth 2.1   1.7  
Revenue 5,224 5,383 15,624 15,881
% growth -2.9   -1.6  
of which ad pepper 473 690 1,562 1,831
% growth -31.5   -14.7  
of which ad agents 1,738 1,770 5,301 5,377
% growth -1.8   -1.4  
of which Webgains 3,013 2,923 8,761 8,673
% growth 3.1   1.0  
EBITDA 485 101 1,192 -345
of which ad pepper 38 6 111 38
of which ad agents 159 62 613 37
of which Webgains 642 724 1,706 1,201
of which admin -354 -690 -1,237 -1,620
Liquid funds*     18,247 19,343

*Including securities at fair value

 

 

 

 

For more information:

Dr Jens Körner (CEO)

ad pepper media International N.V.

+49 (0) 911 929057-0

ir@adpepper.com

 



End of Inside Information

14-Oct-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: ad pepper media International N.V.
Frankenstrasse 150 C
90461 Nuremberg
Germany
Phone: +49 911 9290570
Fax: +49 911 929057-157
E-mail: ir@adpepper.com
Internet: www.adpeppergroup.com
ISIN: NL0000238145
WKN: 940883
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2008067

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2008067  14-Oct-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2008067&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu ad pepper media International N.V.mehr Nachrichten