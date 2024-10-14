|
EQS-Adhoc: ad pepper media International N.V.: Further increase in EBITDA in Q3 2024
EQS-Ad-hoc: ad pepper media International N.V. / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Preliminary Results
Nuremberg, Amsterdam, 14 October 2024
ad pepper Group, one of the leading performance marketing companies in Europe, generated gross sales of EUR 21,867k in the third quarter (Q3 2023: EUR 21,414k) and Group revenue of EUR 5,224k (Q3 2023: EUR 5,383k).
EBITDA improved significantly to EUR 485k (Q3 2023: EUR 101k) as a result of cost optimisation. The segment EBITDAs were as follows: Webgains generated EUR 642k (Q3 2023: EUR 724k), ad agents achieved an EBITDA of EUR 159k (Q3 2023: EUR 62k) and the ad pepper segment generated EUR 38k (Q3 2023: EUR 6k).
In the entire nine-month period, gross sales amounted to EUR 63,042k (Q1-Q3 2023: EUR 61,973k), while Group revenue amounted to EUR 15,624k (Q1-Q3 2023: EUR 15,881k). Q1-Q3 2024 EBITDA came out at EUR 1,192k (Q1-Q3 2023: EUR -345k).
The report for the third quarter of 2024 will be published on 19 November 2024.
Key figures (unaudited) in EURk:
*Including securities at fair value
For more information:
Dr Jens Körner (CEO)
ad pepper media International N.V.
+49 (0) 911 929057-0
ir@adpepper.com
