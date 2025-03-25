AGRANA Aktie
WKN DE: A2NB37 / ISIN: AT000AGRANA3
|
25.03.2025 11:43:06
EQS-Adhoc: AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft: Restructuring-related exceptional items in fourth quarter reduce Group EBIT for 2024|25
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Annual Results/Preliminary Results
AD-HOC ANNOUNCEMENT
Publication of inside information under article 17 MAR
Vienna, 25 March 2025
Restructuring-related exceptional items in fourth quarter reduce Group EBIT for 2024|25
FY 2024|25 operating profit before exceptionals and JVs is slightly above own expectations
During preparation of the AGRANA Group’s consolidated financial statements for the year ended 28 February 2025, a preliminary, unaudited operating profit of € 76.5 million before exceptional items and results of equity-accounted joint ventures has been identified, which is slightly above the upper end of the expected range of € 55 million to € 75 million.
The Group’s preliminary, unaudited operating profit (EBIT) for the 2024|25 financial year (1 March 2024 to 28 February 2025) was € 45.6 million (2023|24: € 151.0 million) and it includes a net exceptional items expense of € 36.4 million. This is mainly due to the restructuring measures in connection with the implementation of the NEXT LEVEL corporate strategy and includes impairment losses of about € 17.4 million on assets of the sugar plants in Leopoldsdorf, Austria, and Hrušovany, Czech Republic, as well as expenses of around € 17.6 million for further reorganisation measures (primarily for staff costs). The Group's preliminary revenue amounts to about € 3.5 billion for the financial year (2023|24: € 3.8 billion).
The 2024|25 annual results and annual report will be published on 9 May 2025 as scheduled.
This announcement is available in German and English at www.agrana.com.
1 EBIT before exceptional items and results of equity-accounted joint ventures.
End of Inside Information
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|AGRANA
|10,95
|-1,35%
