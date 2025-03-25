AGRANA Aktie

WKN DE: A2NB37 / ISIN: AT000AGRANA3

25.03.2025 11:43:06

EQS-Adhoc: AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft: Restructuring-related exceptional items in fourth quarter reduce Group EBIT for 2024|25

EQS-Ad-hoc: AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Annual Results/Preliminary Results
AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft: Restructuring-related exceptional items in fourth quarter reduce Group EBIT for 2024|25

25-March-2025 / 11:43 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AD-HOC ANNOUNCEMENT

Publication of inside information under article 17 MAR

Vienna, 25 March 2025

Restructuring-related exceptional items in fourth quarter reduce Group EBIT for 2024|25 

FY 2024|25 operating profit before exceptionals and JVs is slightly above own expectations

During preparation of the AGRANA Group’s consolidated financial statements for the year ended 28 February 2025, a preliminary, unaudited operating profit of € 76.5 million before exceptional items and results of equity-accounted joint ventures has been identified, which is slightly above the upper end of the expected range of € 55 million to € 75 million.

The Group’s preliminary, unaudited operating profit (EBIT) for the 2024|25 financial year (1 March 2024 to 28 February 2025) was € 45.6 million (2023|24: € 151.0 million) and it includes a net exceptional items expense of € 36.4 million. This is mainly due to the restructuring measures in connection with the implementation of the NEXT LEVEL corporate strategy and includes impairment losses of about € 17.4 million on assets of the sugar plants in Leopoldsdorf, Austria, and Hrušovany, Czech Republic, as well as expenses of around € 17.6 million for further reorganisation measures (primarily for staff costs). The Group's preliminary revenue amounts to about € 3.5 billion for the financial year (2023|24: € 3.8 billion).

€ million 2024|25 (preliminary) 2023|24
Revenue 3,514.0 3,786.9
Operating profit before exceptionals and JVs1 76.5 176.7
Share of results of equity-accounted joint ventures 5.5 1.4
Exceptional items (36.4) (27.0)
Operating profit [EBIT] 45.6 151.0

The 2024|25 annual results and annual report will be published on 9 May 2025 as scheduled.

This announcement is available in German and English at www.agrana.com.

1 EBIT before exceptional items and results of equity-accounted joint ventures.



End of Inside Information

25-March-2025 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft
F.-W.-Raiffeisen-Platz 1
A-1020 Wien
Austria
Phone: +43-1-21137-0
Fax: +43-1-21137-12926
E-mail: investor.relations@agrana.com
Internet: www.agrana.com
ISIN: AT000AGRANA3
WKN: A2NB37
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 2105964

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2105964  25-March-2025 CET/CEST

