EQS-Adhoc: AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft: Restructuring-related exceptional items in fourth quarter reduce Group EBIT for 2024|25

AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft

AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft: Restructuring-related exceptional items in fourth quarter reduce Group EBIT for 2024|25



25-March-2025

AD-HOC ANNOUNCEMENT

Vienna, 25 March 2025

Restructuring-related exceptional items in fourth quarter reduce Group EBIT for 2024|25

FY 2024|25 operating profit before exceptionals and JVs is slightly above own expectations

During preparation of the AGRANA Group’s consolidated financial statements for the year ended 28 February 2025, a preliminary, unaudited operating profit of € 76.5 million before exceptional items and results of equity-accounted joint ventures has been identified, which is slightly above the upper end of the expected range of € 55 million to € 75 million.

The Group’s preliminary, unaudited operating profit (EBIT) for the 2024|25 financial year (1 March 2024 to 28 February 2025) was € 45.6 million (2023|24: € 151.0 million) and it includes a net exceptional items expense of € 36.4 million. This is mainly due to the restructuring measures in connection with the implementation of the NEXT LEVEL corporate strategy and includes impairment losses of about € 17.4 million on assets of the sugar plants in Leopoldsdorf, Austria, and Hrušovany, Czech Republic, as well as expenses of around € 17.6 million for further reorganisation measures (primarily for staff costs). The Group's preliminary revenue amounts to about € 3.5 billion for the financial year (2023|24: € 3.8 billion).

€ million 2024|25 (preliminary) 2023|24 Revenue 3,514.0 3,786.9 Operating profit before exceptionals and JVs1 76.5 176.7 Share of results of equity-accounted joint ventures 5.5 1.4 Exceptional items (36.4) (27.0) Operating profit [EBIT] 45.6 151.0

The 2024|25 annual results and annual report will be published on 9 May 2025 as scheduled.

This announcement is available in German and English at www.agrana.com.

1 EBIT before exceptional items and results of equity-accounted joint ventures.