EQS-Adhoc: alstria office REIT-AG: Portfolio valuation as per December 31, 2022 of EUR 4.6 bn

10.01.2023 12:33:16

alstria office REIT-AG: Portfolio valuation as per December 31, 2022 of EUR 4.6 bn

10-Jan-2023 / 12:33 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc Notification pursuant to Article 17 MAR

Hamburg, January 10, 2023  The year-end valuation of the real estate portfolio of alstria office REIT-AG (alstria, ISIN DE000A0LD2U1) was conducted by the independent appraiser Savills Advisory Services Germany GmbH & Co. KG. The value of alstrias real estate portfolio amounted to approx. EUR 4.6 billion as of December 31, 2022.

The impact of this new Fair Value assessment of the real estate portfolio will negatively affect alstrias full-year 2022 income statement by approx. EUR 175 million (EUR 0.98 per share).                                                                

 

About alstria

alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate. alstria strives for sustainable long-term value creation while taking advantage of short-term arbitrage of inefficiencies in the real estate markets. As per December 31, 2022 the portfolio comprised 108 buildings with a lettable area of 1.4 million m2.

  

Disclaimer
This release constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any shares. As far as this press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the business, financial condition and results of operations of alstria office REIT-AG (alstria), these statements are based on current expectations or beliefs of alstria's management. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or performance of the Company to differ materially from those reflected in such forward-looking statements. Apart from other factors not mentioned here, differences could occur as a result of changes in the overall economic situation and the competitive environment especially in the core business segments and markets of alstria. Also, the development of the financial markets and changes in national as well as international provisions particularly in the field of tax legislation and financial reporting standards could have an effect. Terrorist attacks and their consequences could increase the likelihood and the extent of differences.

 


Language: English
Company: alstria office REIT-AG
Steinstraße 7
20095 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: 040-226 341 300
Fax: 040-226 341 310
E-mail: info@alstria.de
Internet: http://www.alstria.de
ISIN: DE000A0LD2U1
WKN: A0LD2U
Indices: EPRA, German REIT Index
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1531583

 
