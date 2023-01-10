|
10.01.2023 12:33:16
EQS-Adhoc: alstria office REIT-AG: Portfolio valuation as per December 31, 2022 of EUR 4.6 bn
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: alstria office REIT-AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
Ad hoc Notification pursuant to Article 17 MAR
Portfolio valuation as per December 31, 2022 of EUR 4.6 bn
Hamburg, January 10, 2023 The year-end valuation of the real estate portfolio of alstria office REIT-AG (alstria, ISIN DE000A0LD2U1) was conducted by the independent appraiser Savills Advisory Services Germany GmbH & Co. KG. The value of alstrias real estate portfolio amounted to approx. EUR 4.6 billion as of December 31, 2022.
The impact of this new Fair Value assessment of the real estate portfolio will negatively affect alstrias full-year 2022 income statement by approx. EUR 175 million (EUR 0.98 per share).
About alstria
alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate. alstria strives for sustainable long-term value creation while taking advantage of short-term arbitrage of inefficiencies in the real estate markets. As per December 31, 2022 the portfolio comprised 108 buildings with a lettable area of 1.4 million m2.
Disclaimer
Contact:
alstria office REIT-AG
Ralf Dibbern
Steinstrasse 7
20095 Hamburg
Germany
T +49 40 22 63 41-329
F +49 40 22 63 41-229
rdibbern@alstria.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|alstria office REIT-AG
|Steinstraße 7
|20095 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|040-226 341 300
|Fax:
|040-226 341 310
|E-mail:
|info@alstria.de
|Internet:
|http://www.alstria.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0LD2U1
|WKN:
|A0LD2U
|Indices:
|EPRA, German REIT Index
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1531583
|
