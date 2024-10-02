EQS-Adhoc: Altech Advanced Materials AG - Capital increase of up to EUR 3.5 million by issuing up to 1,460,500 shares from authorised capital

EQS-Ad-hoc: Altech Advanced Materials AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase

Altech Advanced Materials AG - Capital increase of up to EUR 3.5 million by issuing up to 1,460,500 shares from authorised capital



02-Oct-2024 / 18:34 CET/CEST

Subscription price: EUR 2.40 per new share

Subscription period: Expected to be 10 October 2024 up to and including 24 October 2024

Subscription ratio: 10:1

Entitled to subscribe: Shares ISIN: DE000A31C3Y4. Convertible Bond: ISIN: DE000A30V6D9

Warrant: ISIN: DE000A30V6E7



The subscription ratio for the New Shares is 10:1, i.e. every ten existing shares, convertible bonds or warrants entitle the holder to subscribe to one New Share, whereby the subscription rights of these different classes can be combined.



The company intends to set up a subscription rights trading system.



The subscription period is expected to run from 10 October 2024 to 24 October 2024 (inclusive).



The company's listed shares are expected to be quoted "ex subscription rights" from Thursday, 10 October 2024.



The issue proceeds from the capital increase will be used for the company's financing requirements, in particular for the CERENERGY project in the joint venture Altech Batteries GmbH ("ABG") and the Silumina Anodes project in the joint venture Altech Industries Germany GmbH ("AIG"). In addition, a portion of the proceeds will be used as working capital for AAM.



The company grants the beneficiaries of all three classes of securities an oversubscription option. New shares that are not allocated to the beneficiaries on the basis of the subscription right or as part of the oversubscription option can be freely utilised by the Management Board and offered to institutional investors in a private placement after the subscription period has expired.



The New Shares will be admitted to trading on the regulated market without a prospectus in accordance with Article 1 (5) a) of REGULATION (EU) 2017/1129 ("Prospectus Regulation") shortly after the capital increase has been entered in the commercial register.



The capital increase will be carried out in accordance with § 3 No. 1 WpPG in conjunction with Art. 3 para. 2 of the Prospectus Regulation without a prospectus.



The Management Board



Altech Advanced Materials AG

Management Board: Iggy Tan, Uwe Ahrens, Hansjörg Plaggemars

Ziegelhäuser Landstraße 3

69120 Heidelberg

info@altechadvancedmaterials.com

Tel: + 49 6221 649 2482

www.altechadvancedmaterials.com



Explanatory part

It is foreseeable that the short-term financing requirements to be provided by our company for the CERENERGY project will amount to around EUR 1.0 million. For the Silumina Anodes project, the share that AAM will have to contribute is around EUR 0.9 million. The working capital to be financed by AAM amounts to around EUR 1.6 million.



If it is not possible to raise at least around EUR 1.9 million in the upcoming capital measure by AAM, the company will not have sufficient funds to fulfil its pro rata co-financing of 25% of AIG (Silumina Anodes) and ABG (CERENERGY) until the expected financial close ("conclusion of binding financing commitments") for the CERENERGY project in Q1/Q2 2025. This would likely result in a dilution of the shareholdings of the above-named companies. However, the targeted financial close for the CERENERGY project is itself still subject to considerable uncertainty.



About Altech Advanced Materials AG

Altech Advanced Materials AG (ISIN: DE000A31C3Y4), based in Frankfurt am Main, is a holding company listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The company's aim is to participate in the solid-state battery market for stationary battery applications with CERENERGY.



Another focus is on lithium-ion batteries. An innovative anode material based on high-purity aluminium oxide (HPA) - Silumina Anodes - is intended to significantly increase the performance of this battery for electromobility.



Further information at: www.altechadvancedmaterials.com



Press contact

Ralf Droz / Doron Kaufmann, edicto GmbH

Tel: +49 (0) 69 905505-54

