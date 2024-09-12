EQS-Adhoc: Altech Advanced Materials AG - Conclusion of a letter of intent (LOI) with Zweckverband Industriepark Schwarze Pumpe e.V. for the supply of CERENERGY battery packs

EQS-Ad-hoc: Altech Advanced Materials AG / Key word(s): Letter of Intent

Altech Advanced Materials AG - Conclusion of a letter of intent (LOI) with Zweckverband Industriepark Schwarze Pumpe e.V. for the supply of CERENERGY battery packs



12-Sep-2024 / 16:08 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Purchase volume of 30 MWh per year agreed for an initial period of 5 years

Delivery of the first CERENERGY battery packs to start in mid-2027

Total volume of the letter of intent in the three-digit million range



Explanatory part



The Altech Group is planning to build a 120 MWh production plant for CERENERGY battery packs for grid storage solutions in Schwarze Pumpe, Saxony. The CERENERGY sodium chloride solid-state battery, developed jointly with the Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft IKTS, is fire and explosion-proof and has a service life of more than 15 years. The battery technology uses conventional common salt and nickel and is free of lithium, cobalt, graphite and copper.



The agreement underlines the commitment of Altech and ZISP to fully convert the Schwarze Pumpe Industrial Park to renewable energy. Wind and solar energy in combination with Altech's CERENERGY GridPack Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) are one of the keys to achieving this goal. The BESS ensures a continuous energy supply even during low power generation or power outages, overcoming one of the biggest challenges in the transition from coal.



The partnership between ZISP and Altech is an important step towards replacing coal with sustainable, renewable energy solutions that are in line with the legal mandate to phase out coal in Germany from 2020. The project also supports ZISP's goal of achieving certification under the EU's Zero Valley initiative and making Schwarze Pumpe a model industrial park for other regions across Europe and a model for renewable energy storage and generation.



Uwe Ahrens, board member of Altech Advanced Materials AG: "This letter of intent is a significant milestone for Altech as it represents our first offtake agreement for the CERENERGY GridPack battery energy storage system. The interest of Zweckverband Industriepark Schwarze Pumpe in our technology is a clear signal of the growing demand for innovative energy storage solutions, especially as the industry transitions to 100% renewable energy. With our scalable and reliable battery systems, Altech can make an important contribution to the decarbonisation of industry and the economy and significantly advance the path towards a green energy future."



CERENERGY battery project



Altech Batteries GmbH (ABG) is a joint venture with the world-leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY sodium-alumina solid-state battery (SAS). CERENERGY batteries are the ground-breaking alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY batteries are fire and explosion-proof and have a service life of more than 15 years. The battery technology uses common salt and is free of lithium, cobalt, graphite and copper, eliminating dependence on critical metal price increases and supply chain issues.



The joint venture markets its CERENERGY battery and plans to build a 120 MWh production plant on the Altech site in Saxony. The plant will produce CERENERGY battery modules for the grid storage solutions market.



About Altech Advanced Materials AG



Altech Advanced Materials AG (ISIN: DE000A31C3Y4), based in Frankfurt am Main, is a holding company listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The company's aim is to participate in the solid-state battery market for stationary battery applications with CERENERGY.



Another focus is on lithium-ion batteries. An innovative anode material based on high-purity aluminium oxide (HPA) - Silumina Anodes - is intended to significantly increase the performance of this battery for electromobility.



Further information: www.altechadvancedmaterials.com



Altech Advanced Materials AG

The Executive Board: Iggy Tan, Uwe Ahrens, Hansjörg Plaggemars

Ziegelhäuser Landstraße 3

69120 Heidelberg

info@altechadvancedmaterials.com

Tel: + 49 6221 649 2482

www.altechadvancedmaterials.com



Contact the press:

Ralf Droz / Doron Kaufmann, edicto GmbH

Tel: +49 (0) 69 905505-54

