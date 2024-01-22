EQS-Adhoc: Amendments to the terms and conditions of the bond successfully completed

EQS-Ad-hoc: Accentro Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Financing/Real Estate

Amendments to the terms and conditions of the bond successfully completed



Berlin, 22 January 2024 - On 1 December 2023, ACCENTRO Real Estate AG (the "Company") announced that the holders of the 2020/2023 bond (now 2020/2026, ISIN DE000A254YS5 / WKN A254YS - the "Bond") had approved the proposed resolution on the amendments to the terms and conditions of the Bond with the required majority. All conditions for the successful implementation of the amended bond terms and conditions have been met and the amendments are expected to become effective within the next two business days.

