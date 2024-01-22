|
22.01.2024 11:24:39
EQS-Adhoc: Amendments to the terms and conditions of the bond successfully completed
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Accentro Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Financing/Real Estate
Amendments to the terms and conditions of the bond successfully completed
Berlin, 22 January 2024 - On 1 December 2023, ACCENTRO Real Estate AG (the "Company") announced that the holders of the 2020/2023 bond (now 2020/2026, ISIN DE000A254YS5 / WKN A254YS - the "Bond") had approved the proposed resolution on the amendments to the terms and conditions of the Bond with the required majority.
All conditions for the successful implementation of the amended bond terms and conditions have been met and the amendments are expected to become effective within the next two business days.
Notifying person:
Thomas Eisenlohr, Head of Investor Relations
Berlin, 22 January 2024
The Management Board
ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3 / DE000A3H3D51 / DE000A254YS5
Stock exchanges: Frankfurt Stock Exchange, regulated market (Prime Standard) / Luxembourg Stock Exchange
End of Inside Information
22-Jan-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Accentro Real Estate AG
|Kantstr. 44/45
|10625 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 - 887 181 - 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 - 887 181 - 11
|E-mail:
|info@accentro.ag
|Internet:
|www.accentro.ag
|ISIN:
|DE000A0KFKB3
|WKN:
|A0KFKB
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1820103
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1820103 22-Jan-2024 CET/CEST
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Accentro Real Estate AG
|1,10
|1,85%
