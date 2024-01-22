EQS-Adhoc: Amendments to the terms and conditions of the bond successfully completed

22.01.2024 11:24:39

Berlin, 22 January 2024 - On 1 December 2023, ACCENTRO Real Estate AG (the "Company") announced that the holders of the 2020/2023 bond (now 2020/2026, ISIN DE000A254YS5 / WKN A254YS - the "Bond") had approved the proposed resolution on the amendments to the terms and conditions of the Bond with the required majority.

All conditions for the successful implementation of the amended bond terms and conditions have been met and the amendments are expected to become effective within the next two business days.

 

Notifying person:

Thomas Eisenlohr, Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +49 (0)30 887181272
eisenlohr@accentro.de

 

Berlin, 22 January 2024

The Management Board 
ACCENTRO Real Estate AG
Kantstraße 44/45
D-10625 Berlin

ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3 / DE000A3H3D51 / DE000A254YS5

Stock exchanges: Frankfurt Stock Exchange, regulated market (Prime Standard) / Luxembourg Stock Exchange



