EQS-Adhoc: APONTIS PHARMA AG raises forecast after entering five-year distribution and marketing agreement with Novartis for two asthma medications

APONTIS PHARMA AG raises forecast after entering five-year distribution and marketing agreement with Novartis for two asthma medications



05-Apr-2024 / 10:10 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

Monheim / Rhein, 5 April 2024. APONTIS PHARMA AG (“APONTIS PHARMA” or the “Company”, Ticker APPH / ISIN DE000A3CMGM5) has entered into a five-year agreement with Novartis Pharma GmbH to take over the distribution and marketing of two medications in the asthma indication for Germany. The Company expects a sales contribution of around EUR 9 million and an earnings contribution of up to EUR 1.5 million for the 2024 financial year. APONTIS PHARMA is therefore raising its forecast for 2024 and now expects an increase in sales to EUR 50.7 million (previously: EUR 41.7 million) and a positive EBITDA of EUR 3.3 million (previously: positive EBITDA of EUR 1.8 million).



APONTIS PHARMA AG

Investor Relations

ir@apontis-pharma.de

T: +49 2173 89 55 4900

F: +49 2173 89 55 1521

Alfred-Nobel-Str. 10

40789 Monheim / Rhein

Germany

apontis-pharma.de



APONTIS PHARMA press contact

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Sven Pauly

ir@apontis-pharma.de

T: +49 89 125 09 0330