EQS-Adhoc: APONTIS PHARMA AG with new forecast 2023 and details on announced restructuring program

08.11.2023 20:00:27

APONTIS PHARMA AG with new forecast 2023 and details on announced restructuring program

08-Nov-2023 / 20:00 CET/CEST
Monheim am Rhein, 8 November 2023. APONTIS PHARMA AG („Company“, Ticker APPH / ISIN DE000A3CMGM5) today based on the nine-month figures of the current financial year announces a new forecast for 2023. Accordingly, the Company expects revenues of EUR 36.1 million and EBITDA before restructuring expenses of EUR -8.6 million in the 2023 financial year.

In order to return to a profitable growth path, the Company has also adopted the announced program to increase operational performance and efficiency and presented it to the works council. The objective is to achieve significant savings by reducing personnel while at the same time increasing the effectiveness of sales and marketing. The number of jobs to be reduced is currently being negotiated with the works council. For a full financial year, savings of between EUR 6.0 million and EUR 7.0 million are expected. The necessary restructuring expenses are estimated to total between EUR 5.0 million and EUR 8.0 million.

Language: English
Company: APONTIS PHARMA AG
Alfred-Nobel-Str. 10
40789 Monheim
Germany
E-mail: ir@apontis-pharma.de
Internet: https://apontis-pharma.de/
ISIN: DE000A3CMGM5
WKN: A3CMGM
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1768127

 
