EQS-Adhoc: Aroundtown suspending 2022 dividend payout following increasing uncertainties in markets

28.03.2023 22:36:28

28-March-2023 / 22:36 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Public disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 para. 1 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation MAR)

Issuer: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown suspending 2022 dividend payout following increasing uncertainties in markets

Luxembourg, 28 March 2023 - The board of directors (the Board) of Aroundtown SA (the Company or Aroundtown) has decided today not to recommend a dividend payment for 2022 at the Companys annual general meeting scheduled for 28 June 2023, following the increase in macro-economic uncertainty and volatility, with currently limited visibility on the full impact of the current market environment on valuations, increasing financing costs and limited access to capital markets.

Contact

Timothy Wright
T: +352 288 313
E: info@aroundtown.de
www.aroundtown.de


Important information:

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. The securities mentioned in this announcement have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities act of 1933, as amended (the Securities Act) and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act.

If any announcements in this document contain forward-looking statements, such statements do not represent facts and are characterized by the words 'will', 'expect', 'believe', 'estimate', 'intend', 'contemplate', 'aim', 'assume' or similar expressions. Such statements express the intentions, opinions or current expectations and assumptions of Aroundtown and the persons acting together with Aroundtown. Such forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and forecasts which Aroundtown and the persons acting together with Aroundtown have made to the best of their knowledge, but which do not claim to be correct in the future. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and usually cannot be influenced by Aroundtown or the persons acting together with Aroundtown. It should be kept in mind that the actual events or consequences may differ materially from those contained in or expressed by such forward-looking statements.

Language: English
Company: Aroundtown SA
37, Boulevard Joseph II
L-1840 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 288 313
E-mail: info@aroundtown.de
Internet: http://www.aroundtown.de
ISIN: LU1673108939, LU1673108939, XS2114459550, XS1508392625, XS1634523754, XS1752984440, XS2017788592, XS2027946610, XS2055106210, XS2287744721, XS1586386739, XS1639847760, XS1649193403, XS1700429308, XS1715306012, XS1753814141, CH0398677689, XS1761721262, XS1815135352, AU3CB0252955, CA04269KAA12, XS1879567144, XS1877353786, XS1901137106, XS1905592546, CH0460054437, XS1961042915, XS1964701822, XS1966277748, XS1980255779, XS1999746370, XS2023872174, XS2023873149, XS2198981263, XS1843435501, XS2273810510, XS2421195848,
WKN: A2DW8Z, A1Z07A, A18V71, A180VY, A1839S, A1899S, A19LQR, A19QUX, A19Q3W, A19VK9, A19Z76, A19U7Q
Indices: MDAX, MSCI, STOXX Europe 600, S&P 350, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT, GPR 250
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Dublin, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX
EQS News ID: 1594907

 
