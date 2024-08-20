EQS-Adhoc: audius SE: audius increases total operating performance in H1 2024 / 2nd quarter with clearly positive momentum / strong order intake / forecast adjustment

EQS-Ad-hoc: audius SE / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Change in Forecast

Second quarter with clearly positive momentum in total operating performance (+15%) and EBITDA (+88%) compared to the first quarter

Total operating performance for the first half of the year increases to EUR 40.4 million (previous year: EUR 38.6 million)

EBITDA reaches EUR 3.2 million (previous year EUR 4.4 million)

Despite investments, second quarter result remains solid at previous year's level

Strong order intake leads to record order backlog of EUR 80.2 million

Forecast adjustment for EBITDA to EUR 7.0-7.5 million with total operating performance slightly below EUR 85 million

Weinstadt, 20.08.2024.

Despite a challenging environment, the audius Group once again increased its overall performance in the first half of the year and achieved a new half-year high. After an initially weaker performance in the first quarter, the second quarter showed significantly greater momentum and an improvement in earnings.



At EUR 21.6 million, total operating performance in the second quarter was 13% higher than the previous year's figure of EUR 19.2 million. EBITDA reached a value of EUR 2.1 million and was thus at the previous year's level.



The unaudited figures for the first half of the year show purely organic growth in total operating performance of 4.6% to EUR 40.4 million (total operating performance HY1 2023: EUR 38.6 million). At EUR 30.5 million, gross profit was on par with the previous year (gross profit HY1 2023: EUR 30.7 million) due to increased upfront expenditure and lower other operating income.



The operating result EBITDA amounted to EUR 3.2 million (EBITDA HY1 2023: EUR 4.4 million). audius thus achieved an EBITDA margin of 7.8% in the reporting period. EBIT amounted to EUR 2.2 million in the first half of the year (EBIT HY1 2023: EUR 3.5 million).



Earnings per share amounted to EUR 0.18 (previous year: EUR 0.44).



In addition to a challenging market environment, earnings performance in the first half of the year continued to be influenced by investments in the new business areas of mobile device management, AWS/cloud and artificial intelligence.



audius received new orders in the first half of the year, which will be reflected in a further increase in total operating performance, particularly from next year onwards. As a result, the order backlog as at June 30, 2024 increased significantly to EUR 80.2 million (June 30, 2023: EUR 54.5 million) and thus reflects the organic growth of the coming years.



audius was also able to achieve growth in the first half of the year, although the economic conditions and the start-up investments in the new business areas prevented a faster and better development in earnings. In view of this, the positive development in the second quarter and a generally good order situation, the Management Board is adjusting its forecast for the year as a whole. Total operating performance is now expected to be slightly below EUR 85 million and EBITDA in a range of EUR 7.0-7.5 million (previously total operating performance more than EUR 85 million and EBITDA more than EUR 8.5 million). This reflects the expectation of a good second half of the year, which, however, will not be able to compensate for the weak first quarter in particular.



The final figures will be made available on Tuesday, August 27, in the form of the half-year report 2024 on the company's website.



INVITATION TO THE EARNINGS CALL, THURSDAY 29.08.2024, AT 2 P.M.



Furthermore, the company will hold an earnings call on Thursday, August 29, 2024, at 2 p.m. to explain the half-year figures (in German only).



Interested investors can register at this



We look forward to your participation!

About audius

Founded in 1991, audius SE is an ITC company that operates worldwide. From network technology to specific software applications, the group of companies offers the right solutions for public-sector clients, medium-sized companies and internationally active corporations. In supporting several hundred thousand IT workstations in the DACH region, the around 600 employees at over 20 locations - 15 of which are in Germany - focus on the use of future-oriented technologies and best practices. Another business unit deals with network infrastructures, in particular the establishment and expansion of the 5G network. The Group's customers include global corporations as well as medium-sized enterprises. The strategic goal is to grow both organically and through acquisitions. The shares of audius SE are listed on the Basic Board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and in the m:access segment for medium-sized companies of the Munich Stock Exchange.



For further information please contact



audius SE

Investor Relations



t.: +49 7151 369 00 359

ir@audius.de



https://www.audius.de/en



