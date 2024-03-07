EQS-Adhoc: audius SE: Publication of first preliminary figures for 2023 and its forecast for 2024 to 2026 with further growth in total output to more than EUR 115 million

EQS-Ad-hoc: audius SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

audius SE: Publication of first preliminary figures for 2023 and its forecast for 2024 to 2026 with further growth in total output to more than EUR 115 million



07-March-2024 / 12:14 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Total output in financial year 2023 increases to EUR 78.4 million (previous year: EUR 73.9 million)

EBITDA of EUR 7.6 million due to investments slightly below previous year's level (previous year: EUR 7.9 million)

Forecast 2024: growth in total output and earnings expected for 2024

Medium-term target until 2026: Growth in total output of over 50% to more than EUR 115 million Weinstadt, March 7, 2024. audius SE can look back on another record year with its preliminary figures. As in previous years, the company succeeded in further increasing its total operating performance in the financial year 2023 despite the challenging economic conditions.



According to preliminary unaudited figures, the audius Group achieved a total output of EUR 78.4 million, an increase of 6% (previous year: EUR 73.9 million). The operating result (EBITDA) reached EUR 7.6 million and was therefore slightly below the previous year's figure (previous year: EUR 7.9 million). Despite a general increase in costs, investments in the new business area “Mobile Device Management” and a high sickness rate in the second half of the year, the EBITDA margin remained at approximately 10%.



The order backlog as of December 31, 2023 also developed very positively with a further increase to EUR 56.8 million (previous year: EUR 50.3 million).



Based on the high order backlog, audius plans to continue its growth course unchanged in the current year. Total operating performance is expected to increase organically to over EUR 85 million. The company anticipates a rising margin compared to the previous year and expects an operating result EBITDA of more than EUR 8.5 million.



audius is also publishing its new medium-term targets for the next three years till 2026. In addition to the growth opportunities of the current core business and the investments made last year, these also include additional growth through acquisitions. audius will continue on the successful course of recent years and further expand its technology portfolio through targeted acquisitions with a focus on profitable growth. The Management Board is aiming for growth of over 50% to more than EUR 115 million by the end of 2026.



The audius Group's final annual report will be published on April 23, 2024.

About audius



Founded in 1991, audius SE is an ITC company that operates worldwide. From network technology to specific software applications, the group of companies offers the right solutions for public-sector clients, medium-sized companies and internationally active corporations.

In supporting several hundred thousand IT workstations in the DACH region, over 600 employees at more than 20 locations - of which 15 are in Germany - focus on the use of future-oriented technologies and best practices. Another business unit deals with network infrastructures, in particular the establishment and expansion of the 5G network.

The Group's customers include global corporations as well as medium-sized companies.

The strategic goal is to grow both organically and through acquisitions.

The shares of audius SE are listed on the Basic Board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and in the m:access segment for medium-sized companies of the Munich Stock Exchange.



For further information please contact



audius SE

Investor Relations

t.: +49 7151 369 00 359

ir@audius.de

https://www.audius.de/en Weinstadt, March 7, 2024. audius SE can look back on another record year with its preliminary figures. As in previous years, the company succeeded in further increasing its total operating performance in the financial year 2023 despite the challenging economic conditions.According to preliminary unaudited figures, the audius Group achieved a total output of EUR 78.4 million, an increase of 6% (previous year: EUR 73.9 million). The operating result (EBITDA) reached EUR 7.6 million and was therefore slightly below the previous year's figure (previous year: EUR 7.9 million). Despite a general increase in costs, investments in the new business area “Mobile Device Management” and a high sickness rate in the second half of the year, the EBITDA margin remained at approximately 10%.The order backlog as of December 31, 2023 also developed very positively with a further increase to EUR 56.8 million (previous year: EUR 50.3 million).Based on the high order backlog, audius plans to continue its growth course unchanged in the current year. Total operating performance is expected to increase organically to over EUR 85 million. The company anticipates a rising margin compared to the previous year and expects an operating result EBITDA of more than EUR 8.5 million.audius is also publishing its new medium-term targets for the next three years till 2026. In addition to the growth opportunities of the current core business and the investments made last year, these also include additional growth through acquisitions. audius will continue on the successful course of recent years and further expand its technology portfolio through targeted acquisitions with a focus on profitable growth. The Management Board is aiming for growth of over 50% to more than EUR 115 million by the end of 2026.The audius Group's final annual report will be published on April 23, 2024.Founded in 1991, audius SE is an ITC company that operates worldwide. From network technology to specific software applications, the group of companies offers the right solutions for public-sector clients, medium-sized companies and internationally active corporations.In supporting several hundred thousand IT workstations in the DACH region, over 600 employees at more than 20 locations - of which 15 are in Germany - focus on the use of future-oriented technologies and best practices. Another business unit deals with network infrastructures, in particular the establishment and expansion of the 5G network.The Group's customers include global corporations as well as medium-sized companies.The strategic goal is to grow both organically and through acquisitions.The shares of audius SE are listed on the Basic Board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and in the m:access segment for medium-sized companies of the Munich Stock Exchange.For further information please contactaudius SEInvestor Relationst.: +49 7151 369 00 359ir@audius.de



End of Inside Information

07-March-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

