|
20.09.2024 19:47:06
EQS-Adhoc: BRAIN Biotech AG concludes royalty monetization deal for up to EUR 128.88 million on investigational pharma compound deucrictibant with Royalty Pharma
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: BRAIN Biotech AG / Key word(s): Contract
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS APPLY. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.
BRAIN Biotech AG concludes royalty monetization deal for up to EUR 128.88 million on investigational pharma compound deucrictibant with Royalty Pharma
Zwingenberg, Germany, 20 September 2024 – Today, BRAIN Biotech AG (ISIN DE0005203947; “Company”) concluded a royalty monetization deal on the royalty rights to investigational pharma compound deucrictibant with Royalty Pharma for up to EUR 128.88 million. The Company will receive an upfront payment of EUR 18.41 million, additional potential regulatory milestones of up to EUR 18.42 million and additional potential long-term sales related milestones of up to EUR 92.05 million. Pharma compound deucrictibant builds part of the Company’s BioIncubator pipeline and is currently in the phase of clinical development by Pharvaris NV (Nasdaq PHVS) for the target indication Hereditary Angioedema.
The Company intends to use the net proceeds of this transaction for future growth funding as well as loan repayments. This transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions.
Notifying person:
Martina Schuster
BRAIN Biotech AG
– Investor Relations –
Darmstädter Str. 34-36
64673 Zwingenberg
Deutschland
www.brain-biotech.com
Investor Relations Office
Tel.: +49-(0)-6251-9331-0
Fax: +49-(0)-6251-9331-11
E-Mail: ir@brain-biotech.com
IMPORTANT NOTICE
This announcement may not be published, distributed or released in the United States of America (including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States of America and the District of Columbia), Australia, Canada, Japan or any other jurisdiction in which the publication, distribution or release would be unlawful. This announcement does not constitute an offer of securities of the company for sale or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities of the company. There will be no public offer of securities of the Company.
End of Inside Information
20-Sep-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BRAIN Biotech AG
|Darmstädter Straße 34-36
|64673 Zwingenberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 62 51 / 9331-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 62 51 / 9331-11
|E-mail:
|ir@brain-biotech.com
|Internet:
|www.brain-biotech.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005203947
|WKN:
|520394
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1992761
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1992761 20-Sep-2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu BRAIN Biotech AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu BRAIN Biotech AGmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|BRAIN Biotech AG
|2,81
|90,51%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHexensabbat: ATX und DAX gehen deutlich schwächer ins Wochenende -- Dow Jones schließt kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Plus
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchen am Freitag Verluste. US-Anleger hielten sich vor dem Wochenende zurück. Die asiatischen Börsen notierten zum Wochenschluss höher.