EQS-Adhoc: BRAIN Biotech AG concludes royalty monetization deal for up to EUR 128.88 million on investigational pharma compound deucrictibant with Royalty Pharma

EQS-Ad-hoc: BRAIN Biotech AG / Key word(s): Contract

BRAIN Biotech AG concludes royalty monetization deal for up to EUR 128.88 million on investigational pharma compound deucrictibant with Royalty Pharma



20-Sep-2024 / 19:47 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS APPLY. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

BRAIN Biotech AG concludes royalty monetization deal for up to EUR 128.88 million on investigational pharma compound deucrictibant with Royalty Pharma

Zwingenberg, Germany, 20 September 2024 – Today, BRAIN Biotech AG (ISIN DE0005203947; “Company”) concluded a royalty monetization deal on the royalty rights to investigational pharma compound deucrictibant with Royalty Pharma for up to EUR 128.88 million. The Company will receive an upfront payment of EUR 18.41 million, additional potential regulatory milestones of up to EUR 18.42 million and additional potential long-term sales related milestones of up to EUR 92.05 million. Pharma compound deucrictibant builds part of the Company’s BioIncubator pipeline and is currently in the phase of clinical development by Pharvaris NV (Nasdaq PHVS) for the target indication Hereditary Angioedema.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of this transaction for future growth funding as well as loan repayments. This transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions.

Notifying person:

Martina Schuster

BRAIN Biotech AG

– Investor Relations –

Darmstädter Str. 34-36

64673 Zwingenberg

Deutschland

www.brain-biotech.com

Investor Relations Office

Tel.: +49-(0)-6251-9331-0

Fax: +49-(0)-6251-9331-11

E-Mail: ir@brain-biotech.com

IMPORTANT NOTICE

This announcement may not be published, distributed or released in the United States of America (including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States of America and the District of Columbia), Australia, Canada, Japan or any other jurisdiction in which the publication, distribution or release would be unlawful. This announcement does not constitute an offer of securities of the company for sale or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities of the company. There will be no public offer of securities of the Company.