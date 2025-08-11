EQS-Adhoc: Brockhaus Technologies AG: Preliminary revenue for H1 2025 at €111.9 million and adjusted EBITDA at €25.1 million – 2025 forecast confirmed

EQS-Ad-hoc: Brockhaus Technologies AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Preliminary Results

Brockhaus Technologies AG: Preliminary revenue for H1 2025 at €111.9 million and adjusted EBITDA at €25.1 million – 2025 forecast confirmed



Brockhaus Technologies AG: Preliminary revenue for H1 2025 at €111.9 million and adjusted EBITDA at €25.1 million – 2025 forecast confirmed

Frankfurt am Main, August 11, 2025

Brockhaus Technologies AG (BKHT, ISIN: DE000A2GSU42, “Brockhaus Technologies”) achieved revenue of €111.9 million in the first half of the fiscal year, according to preliminary figures. This represents organic growth of +2.6% compared to the same period of the previous year (H1 2024: €109.0 million). Adjusted EBITDA for the reporting period amounted to €25.1 million, corresponding to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 22.4% (H1 2024: €37.8 million; 34.6% margin).

In the HR Benefit & Mobility Platform segment (Bikeleasing, Probonio & Bike2Future), revenue in H1 2025 rose by +2.9% to €97.5 million (H1 2024: €94.7 million). The main driver of growth was a significant increase in revenue from the resale of bikes at the end of their lease term, which generally have a lower gross profit margin than the other revenue components of the segment. Adjusted EBITDA for the segment was €26.8 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 27.5% (H1 2024: €40.6 million; 42.9% margin). The margin was particularly impacted by planned higher personnel and other operating expenses related to the long-term growth strategy of transforming from a single-product company focused on company bike leasing into a multi-benefit platform.

In the Security Technologies segment (IHSE), revenue in H1 2025 amounted to €14.4 million, largely in line with the prior-year period (H1 2024: €14.3 million). Adjusted EBITDA increased to €1.5 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 10.4% (H1 2024: € 0.4 million; 2.6% margin).

Brockhaus Technologies’ forecast for fiscal year 2025 remains unchanged, with expected revenue between €225 million and €235 million and adjusted EBITDA between €50 million and €55 million.

The financial figures in this release are preliminary and unaudited. The H1 2025 half-year financial report will be published on Thursday, August 14, 2025. The earnings call will also take place that day at 4:00 p.m. (CEST).

