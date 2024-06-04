EQS-Adhoc: Cannovum Cannabis AG: Cash capital increase from authorized capital with subscription rights

EQS-Ad-hoc: CANNOVUM CANNABIS AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action

Cannovum Cannabis AG: Cash capital increase from authorized capital with subscription rights



04-Jun-2024 / 10:20 CET/CEST

Art. 17 MAR 04.06.2024

Cannovum Cannabis AG: Cash capital increase from authorized capital with subscription rights

The Management Board of Cannovum Cannabis AG (stock exchanges Frankfurt, Xetra, Düsseldorf, Munich, Hamburg, Berlin, Tradegate, gettex: ISIN DE000A2LQU21) today resolved to carry out a capital increase from the authorized capital by issuing 888,900 new shares on the basis of the authorization of the Annual General Meeting on 13.11.2020.

The Executive Board has decided to grant the shareholders subscription rights by offering the new shares exclusively to the current shareholders of the company at a ratio of 8:5 at a subscription price of EUR 1.00 per share in accordance with Section 186 (5) AktG. The close of business today will be set as the time of proof for the subscription right.

It is planned that the offer to shareholders will be made without a prospectus. The subscription period is fourteen days and will be announced after approval and publication of the securities information sheet.

The proceeds from this cash capital increase will be used to reduce liabilities and finance ongoing business operations.

Contact:

Klaus Madzia

Management Board

Cannovum Cannabis AG

email: klaus.madzia@cannovum.com

About Cannovum Cannabis AG:

Cannovum AG (www.cannovum.de, www.cannovum.com) is the first German cannabis company to be traded on the stock exchange. The shares are traded on the Frankfurt/Xetra, Düsseldorf, Munich, Berlin, Hamburg and gettex stock exchanges.