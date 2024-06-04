|
04.06.2024 10:20:03
EQS-Adhoc: Cannovum Cannabis AG: Cash capital increase from authorized capital with subscription rights
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: CANNOVUM CANNABIS AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action
Art. 17 MAR 04.06.2024
Cannovum Cannabis AG: Cash capital increase from authorized capital with subscription rights
The Management Board of Cannovum Cannabis AG (stock exchanges Frankfurt, Xetra, Düsseldorf, Munich, Hamburg, Berlin, Tradegate, gettex: ISIN DE000A2LQU21) today resolved to carry out a capital increase from the authorized capital by issuing 888,900 new shares on the basis of the authorization of the Annual General Meeting on 13.11.2020.
The Executive Board has decided to grant the shareholders subscription rights by offering the new shares exclusively to the current shareholders of the company at a ratio of 8:5 at a subscription price of EUR 1.00 per share in accordance with Section 186 (5) AktG. The close of business today will be set as the time of proof for the subscription right.
It is planned that the offer to shareholders will be made without a prospectus. The subscription period is fourteen days and will be announced after approval and publication of the securities information sheet.
The proceeds from this cash capital increase will be used to reduce liabilities and finance ongoing business operations.
Contact:
Klaus Madzia
Management Board
Cannovum Cannabis AG
email: klaus.madzia@cannovum.com
About Cannovum Cannabis AG:
Cannovum AG (www.cannovum.de, www.cannovum.com) is the first German cannabis company to be traded on the stock exchange. The shares are traded on the Frankfurt/Xetra, Düsseldorf, Munich, Berlin, Hamburg and gettex stock exchanges.
End of Inside Information
04-Jun-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Cannovum Cannabis AG
|Stresemannstrasse 23
|10963 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|0178 5811701
|E-mail:
|klaus.madzia@cannovum.com
|Internet:
|www.cannovum.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A37FUP2
|WKN:
|A37FUP
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1917083
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1917083 04-Jun-2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!