EQS-Adhoc: Cannovum Cannabis AG: Cash capital increase from authorized capital with subscription rights

Cannovum Cannabis AG: Cash capital increase from authorized capital with subscription rights

EQS-Ad-hoc: CANNOVUM CANNABIS AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action
Cannovum Cannabis AG: Cash capital increase from authorized capital with subscription rights

04-Jun-2024 / 10:20 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Art. 17 MAR 04.06.2024

 

Cannovum Cannabis AG: Cash capital increase from authorized capital with subscription rights

The Management Board of Cannovum Cannabis AG (stock exchanges Frankfurt, Xetra, Düsseldorf, Munich, Hamburg, Berlin, Tradegate, gettex: ISIN DE000A2LQU21) today resolved to carry out a capital increase from the authorized capital by issuing 888,900 new shares on the basis of the authorization of the Annual General Meeting on 13.11.2020.

The Executive Board has decided to grant the shareholders subscription rights by offering the new shares exclusively to the current shareholders of the company at a ratio of 8:5 at a subscription price of EUR 1.00 per share in accordance with Section 186 (5) AktG. The close of business today will be set as the time of proof for the subscription right.

It is planned that the offer to shareholders will be made without a prospectus. The subscription period is fourteen days and will be announced after approval and publication of the securities information sheet.

The proceeds from this cash capital increase will be used to reduce liabilities and finance ongoing business operations.

 

Contact:

Klaus Madzia

Management Board

Cannovum Cannabis AG

email: klaus.madzia@cannovum.com

 

About Cannovum Cannabis AG:

Cannovum AG (www.cannovum.de, www.cannovum.com) is the first German cannabis company to be traded on the stock exchange. The shares are traded on the Frankfurt/Xetra, Düsseldorf, Munich, Berlin, Hamburg and gettex stock exchanges.



End of Inside Information

04-Jun-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Cannovum Cannabis AG
Stresemannstrasse 23
10963 Berlin
Germany
Phone: 0178 5811701
E-mail: klaus.madzia@cannovum.com
Internet: www.cannovum.com
ISIN: DE000A37FUP2
WKN: A37FUP
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1917083

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1917083  04-Jun-2024 CET/CEST

