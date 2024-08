EQS-Adhoc: CERDIOS SE: Acquisition of shareholding

EQS-Ad-hoc: CERDIOS SE / Key word(s): Takeover/Mergers & Acquisitions

CERDIOS SE: Acquisition of shareholding



12-Aug-2024 / 15:05 CET/CEST

Vaduz, 12 August 2024: CERDIOS SE (ISIN: DE000A3DQFR5) announces that as of today an agreement has been concluded to acquire 39,800 shares (9.95%) of EF Asset Management AD, Sofia/Bulgaria with Synthetica AD. The purchase price will be paid in kind by issuing 750,000 shares of CERDIOS SE at an issue price of EUR 1 per share. The aforementioned transaction is subject to the condition precedent of approval by an Extraordinary General Meeting. The valuation of the contribution in kind was carried out by BDO (Liechtenstein) AG on behalf of the Board of Directors. Notifying person:

Desislava Krasteva, Managing Director Contact:

CERDIOS SE

Neugasse 17

9490 Vaduz

Principality of Liechtenstein

E-mail: info@cerdios.li



