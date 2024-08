EQS-Adhoc: CERDIOS SE: General Meeting approves contribution in kind of 9.95% of EF Asset Management AD

EQS-Ad-hoc: CERDIOS SE / Key word(s): Investment

CERDIOS SE: General Meeting approves contribution in kind of 9.95% of EF Asset Management AD



16-Aug-2024 / 16:01 CET/CEST

CERDIOS SE: General Meeting approves contribution in kind of 9.95% of EF Asset Management AD Vaduz, 16.08.2024: CERDIOS SE (ISIN: DE000A3DQFR5) announces that today's Extraordinary General Meeting has approved the acquisition of 9.95% of EF Asset Management AD by way of contribution in kind by issuing 750,000 new shares of CERDIOS SE at an issue price of EUR 1, as communicated in the ad-hoc of 12.08.2024. In addition, BDO (Liechtenstein) AG was elected as auditor for the 2024 financial year. Notifying person:

Desislava Krasteva, Managing Director Contact:

CERDIOS SE

Neugasse 17

9490 Vaduz

Principality of Liechtenstein

E-mail: info@cerdios.li



End of Inside Information

