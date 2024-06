EQS-Adhoc: CERDIOS SE: Relocation of CERDIOS SE to Vaduz, Principality of Liechtenstein successfully completed

EQS-Ad-hoc: CERDIOS SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

CERDIOS SE: Relocation of CERDIOS SE to Vaduz, Principality of Liechtenstein successfully completed



Relocation of CERDIOS SE to Vaduz, Principality of Liechtenstein successfully completed Vaduz, June 10, 2024: With today’s entry in the Commercial Register of Vaduz, CERDIOS SE (ISIN: DE000A3DQFR5) has moved its registered office from Düsseldorf to Vaduz, Principality of Liechtenstein. The relocation announced in the ad hoc of February 15th, 2024, has thus been successfully completed. CERDIOS SE has thus been converted into an SE under Liechtenstein law. Notifying person:

Desislava Krasteva, Managing Director Contact:

CERDIOS SE

Neugasse 17

9490 Vaduz

Principality of Liechtenstein

E-mail: info@cerdios.li

